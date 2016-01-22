Jan 22 Latest news from the fifth day of the Australian Open on Friday (all times GMT):

1126 BAUTISTA AGUT ENDS CILIC'S HOPES

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain made short work of 12th seed Marin Cilic, beating Croatian 6-4 7-6(5) 7-5 to progress to the fourth round, where he will play either Australia's Nick Kyrgios or sixth seed Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic.

1119 GAVRILOVA CLINCHES VICTORY OVER MLADENOVIC

Australia's Daria Gavrilova clinched victory over Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-4 4-6 11-9 in a two-and-a-half hour epic to advance to the fourth round, where she will take on 10th seed Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain.

1036 DJOKOVIC ADVANCES IN HARD-FOUGHT WIN OVER SEPPI

Defending champion and world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia fought his way through to the fourth round after beating Italy's Andreas Seppi 6-1 7-5 7-6(6). He will next face French 14th seed Gilles Simon.

0922 WILLIAMS MARCHES ON

Defending champion and world number one Serena Williams progressed to the fourth round after easily dispatching Russian 18-year-old Daria Kasatkina 6-1 6-1. The 34-year-old will take on another young Russian, Margarita Gasparyan, in the next round.

0757 SIMON ADVANCES AFTER EASY WIN

France's Gilles Simon beats Argentina's Federico Delbonis 6-3 6-2 6-1 to advance to the fourth round.

0738 FEDERER DOWNS DIMITROV

Third seed Roger Federer of Switzerland progressed to the fourth round after beating Bulgarian 27th seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 3-6 6-1 6-4. The 34-year-old will take on 15th seed David Goffin of Belgium in the next round.

0725 RADWANSKA ON DIFFICULT FIRST SET

"She started really well. I didn't expect that. Everything was going really fast and she was playing with such intensity. I was in big trouble in that first set."

0721 RADWANSKA POWERS THROUGH ON STRAIGHT SETS

Polish fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska, who is still searching for a first grand slam title, made easy work of Monica Puig, beating the Puerto Rican 6-4 6-0 to advance to round four, where she will face German 21-year-old Anna-Lena Friedsam.

0650 PLAY FINALLY UNDERWAY ON OUTSIDE COURTS

The match between Russia's Margarita Gasparyan and Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan got underway on show court 2 after the rain finally disappeared.

0555 SHARAPOVA ON FOURTH ROUND OPPONENT BENCIC

"Yeah, an impressive player. A newer generation that's already established herself in the past season, beaten a lot of top players. It's a tough fourth round. We haven't played against each other before, but I'm sure we'll be playing many times. It's great that we can start here."

0551 FRIEDSAM MOVES ON AS ANOTHER SEED BITES THE DUST

German 21-year-old Anna-Lena Friedsam upset 13th seed and last year's U.S. Open runner-up Roberta Vinci of Italy 0-6 6-4 6-4 to advance to the fourth round, where she will face either Polish fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska or Puerto Rico's Monica Puig.

0548 TSONGA BATTLES THROUGH TO NEXT ROUND

French ninth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga progressed to the fourth round, where he will face seventh seed Kei Nishikori of Japan, after he beat compatriot Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4 7-6(7) 7-6(4).

0516 ROOF CLOSED AGAIN AT ROD LAVER ARENA

The roof has been closed one game into 17-time grand slam winner Roger Federer's third round match with 27th seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Rod Laver Arena after it was briefly opened when the rain abated.

0435 SHARAPOVA TROUNCES DAVIS AFTER SECOND SET BLIP

Maria Sharapova saw off Lauren Davis 6-1 6-7(5) 6-0 after a second set blip provided a minor scare before the Russian fifth seed advanced to a fourth round showdown against 12th seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

0321 OUTSIDE COURTS REMAIN IDLE

The rain is still teeming down on Melbourne Park with no play possible outside the three main showcourts.

0320 GOFFIN ON HIS THIRD ROUND VICTORY

"It's always tough to play against Dominic. It was almost three hours of high intensity tennis. In the end, I'm really happy."

0317 GOFFIN COMES THROUGH THIEM TEST

Belgian David Goffin reaches the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time after beating Austrian young gun Dominic Thiem 6-1 3-6 7-6(2) 7-5 on Hisense Arena.

0315 NISHIKORI ON HIS VICTORY

"It was a bit of a tough match, I lost the second set which was tough mentally but I played better in the last two sets."

0310 SEVENTH SEED NISHIKORI INTO ROUND FOUR

Japan's seventh seed Kei Nishikori was the first man into the last 16, recovering from a second set wobble to beat Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 7-5 2-6 6-3 6-4 on Margaret Court Arena.

0202 BENCIC FIGHTS BACK TO REACH FOURTH ROUND

Belinda Bencic, the 12th seed, is the first player into the round of 16 after fighting back from a set down to overhaul Ukrainian Kateryna Bondarenko 4-6 6-2 6-4 in the opening match at Rod Laver Arena.

Bondarenko saved two match points in a tense finish but netted the third as the Swiss teenager continued her best run at Melbourne Park.

0010 RAIN DELAYS START ON OUTER COURTS

Play got under way as scheduled under cover on the three main showcourts but some early rain delayed the start on the outer courts. The temperature at Melbourne Park was 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit).

0005 ORDER OF PLAY (PREFIX DENOTES SEEDING)

Rod Laver Arena

12-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) v Kateryna Bondarenko (Ukraine)

Lauren Davis (U.S.) v 5-Maria Sharapova (Russia)

3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) v 27-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)

From 0800 GMT

1-Serena Williams (U.S.) v Daria Kasatkina (Russia)

29-Nick Kyrgios (Australia) v 6-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic)

Margaret Court Arena

26-Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) v 7-Kei Nishikori (Japan)

9-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) v Pierre-Hugues Herbert (France)

4-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) v Monica Puig (Puerto Rico)

From 0800 GMT

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 28-Andreas Seppi (Italy)

10-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) v Elizaveta Kulichkova (Russia)

Hisense Arena

19-Dominic Thiem (Austria) v 15-David Goffin (Belgium)

Anna-Lena Friedsam (Germany) v 13-Roberta Vinci (Italy)

Federico Delbonis (Argentina) v 14-Gilles Simon (France)

Not before 0630 GMT

28-Kristina Mladenovic (France) v Daria Gavrilova (Australia)