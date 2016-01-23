MELBOURNE Jan 23 Latest news from the sixth day of the Australian Open on Saturday (all times GMT):

0121 MAKAROVA BEATS PLISKOVA AGAIN

Ekaterina Makarova defeats ninth-seed Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-2, repeating her victory of last year when she knocked the Czech out in the third round before making the semi-finals, where she lost to Russian compatriot Maria Sharapova.

0119 KONTA USING CROWD AND ADRENALINE TO FUEL RUN

"It was not easy out here today. She is an incredibly tough opponent and I had a tough match against her at the French Open last year. I had to fight for every point."

"I'm feeling pretty good, it's amazing what adrenaline does."

0116 BRITON KONTA THROUGH TO FOURTH ROUND

Johanna Konta becomes the first British woman since Jo Durie in 1987 to reach the fourth round at the Australian Open after a 6-2 6-2 victory over unseeded Czech Denisa Allertova.

0040 OUTER COURTS GET READY FOR PLAY

Players in the main singles draw, doubles and junior tournaments have started to warm-up on the outer courts after the rain cleared. Conditions are expected to remain overcast all day though the drizzle is not forecast to return.

0010 DRIZZLE DELAYS START ON OUTER COURTS

Play got underway as scheduled under cover on the three main showcourts but some early rain delayed the start on the outer courts until at least 0030. The temperature at Melbourne Park was 19 degrees Celsius (66 Fahrenheit).

0005 ORDER OF PLAY (PREFIX DENOTES SEEDING)

Rod Laver Arena

Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) v 3-Garbine Muguruza (Spain)

14-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v Naomi Osaka (Japan)

Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) v 4-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)

From 0800 GMT

15-Madison Keys (U.S.) v 20-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia)

16-Bernard Tomic (Australia) v John Millman (Australia)

Margaret Court Arena

21-Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) v 9-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

13-Milos Raonic (Canada) v 21-Viktor Troicki (Serbia)

7-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v Madison Brengle (U.S.)

From 0800 GMT

32-Joao Sousa (Portugal) v 2-Andy Murray (Britain)

Varvara Lepchenko (U.S.) v Shuai Zhang (China)

Hisense Arena

Johanna Konta (Britain) v Denisa Allertova (Czech Republic)

18-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) v 10-John Isner (U.S.)

23-Gael Monfils (France) v Stephane Robert (France)

