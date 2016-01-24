MELBOURNE Jan 25 Latest news from the seventh day of the Australian Open on Sunday (all times GMT):

0116 FEDERER CLOSES THE DAY WITH GOFFIN WIN

Roger Federer reached his 47th grand slam quarter-final with a 6-2 6-1 6-4 victory over Belgian David Goffin to bring an end to the action on day seven at Melbourne Park.

READ MORE

Radwanska escapes after Friedsam suffers injury

Simple Simon plan nearly worked on Djokovic

World number two Halep to have nose surgery

Injury ends Friedsam's giant-killing chances

Djokovic survives Simon scare to reach quarter-finals

Zhang fired up after breaking grand slam drought

Ivanovic's coach to leave hospital and fly home

Serena waltzes into Australian Open quarter-finals

Sharapova bounces Bencic to reach quarters

Vengeant Nishikori hammers Tsonga

Tomic hits back at 'motivational' Federer barb

Australian Open order of play on Monday

1128 SUAREZ NAVARRO STOPS GAVRILOVA

Tenth seed Carla Suarez Navarro has come back from an opening set battering to beat Daria Gavrilova 0-6 6-3 6-2 and end Australia's interest in the women's draw.

The Spaniard had to contend with a right knee injury but prevailed after a two-hour contest on Rod Laver Arena to set up a last eight meeting with Agnieszka Radwanska.

0957 RADWANSKA GOES THROUGH AFTER FRIEDSAM INJURY

Fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska has reached the quarter-finals after German Anna-Lena Friedsam suffered a thigh injury in the deciding set of their match on Hisense Arena.

Friedsam, ranked 82nd in the world, was reduced to tears by the injury, which allowed her Polish opponent to avoid a potential upset and reach the last eight with a 6-7(6) 6-1 7-5 victory.

0910 BERDYCH ON HIS VICTORY

"It was a big challenge today. Roberto's a really good player and he's improved a lot recently. I'm really pleased with the way I handled the match. It was a good test along the way."

0905 BERDYCH OVERCOMES BAUTISTA AGUT

Sixth seed Tomas Berdych, a semi-finallist here last year, needed three hours and 18 minutes to come from behind and beat Roberto Bautista Agut 4-6 6-4 6-3 1-6 6-3.

The Czech reached the quarter-finals for the sixth year in a row when the Spaniard went long with a forehand and will next face Roger Federer or David Goffin.

0841 DJOKOVIC TO FAN WHO SHOUTED "NO MORE DROP SHOTS"

"I hate to say this but you are absolutely right."

0840 DJOKOVIC AFTER MAKING 100 UNFORCED ERRORS IN SIMON WIN

"I made a lot of unforced errors. He was fighting, he was playing well. It was physically very demanding and I'm glad to get through this one."

0835 DJOKOVIC PREVAILS IN MARATHON SIMON CLASH

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic has outlasted Frenchman Gilles Simon 6-3 6-7(1) 6-4 4-6 6-3 over four hours and 32 minutes to reach the quarter-finals of a 27th successive grand slam.

The world number one next plays Kei Nishikori.

0700 ORDER OF PLAY OUT FOR MONDAY

Monday's order of play is out. Australia's Bernard Tomic takes on world number two Andy Murray in the primetime evening slot on Rod Laver Arena before Chinese qualifier Zhang Shuai attempts to continue her fairytale run against American Madison Keys.

0340 WILLIAMS ON MEETING SHARAPOVA

"I had no idea who I was playing. She had a really good match earlier but I've got nothing to lose and will just do my best."

0339 WILLIAMS SETS UP SHARAPOVA QUARTER-FINAL

Williams against Sharapova in a re-match of last year's final it is. The world number one hammers down a thumping unreturnable serve to beat Gasparyan 6-2 6-1.

0230 SHARAPOVA ON HER WIN

"I was really focused today ... it's always great to play a player that's coming up for the first time."

0221 NISHIKORI HAMMERS TSONGA

Japan's Kei Nishikori has set up a likely quarter-final with reigning champion Novak Djokovic after a straightforward 6-4 6-2 6-4 victory over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Djokovic meets Frenchman Gilles Simon later on Sunday.

0217 SHARAPOVA ACES YOUNGSTER BENCIC

Fifth seed Maria Sharapova ramped up her serve to dismiss Swiss teenager Belinda Bencic 7-5 7-5 and reach the quarter-finals for her 601st Tour victory.

The 2008 champion will play the winner of reigning champion Serena Williams's match against Margarita Gasparyan.

0010 PLAY BEGINS ON MAIN SHOWCOURTS

Play began on the covered showcourts on a rainy day in Melbourne with the temperature 18 degrees Celsius (64 Fahrenheit).

0005 ORDER OF PLAY (PREFIX DENOTES SEEDING)

ROD LAVER ARENA 5-Maria Sharapova (Russia) v 12-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 1-Serena Williams (U.S.) v Margarita Gasparyan (Russia) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 14-Gilles Simon (France)

From 0800 GMT 10-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) v Daria Gavrilova (Australia) 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) v 15-David Goffin (Belgium)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

Not before 0530 GMT 24-Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) v 6-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic)

HISENSE ARENA 9-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) v 7-Kei Nishikori (Japan)

Not before 0600 GMT 4-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) v Anna-Lena Friedsam (Germany) (Editing by Patrick Johnston)