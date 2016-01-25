MELBOURNE Jan 25 Latest news from the eighth day of the Australian Open on Monday (all times GMT):

1311 QUALIFIER ZHANG KNOCKS OUT KEYS

Chinese qualifier Shuai Zhang came from a set down to knock out the United States' Madison Keys 3-6 6-3 6-3 and will meet Britain's Johanna Konta in the quarter-finals.

1106 MURRAY KNOCKS OUT TOMIC

World number two Andy Murray of Britain continued his search for his first Australian Open title after he knocked out Australia's Bernard Tomic 6-4 6-4 7-6(4) to advance to the quarter-finals, where he will face eighth seed David Ferrer of Spain.

0950 FERRER THROUGH TO QUARTER-FINALS

Eighth seed David Ferrer of Spain advanced to the quarter-finals after an easy straight set victory over American 10th seed John Isner 6-4 6-4 7-5.

READ MORE

Murray downs Tomic to reach Melbourne quarter-finals

Scrambling Ferrer negates Isner's power

Raonic uses inner calm to fend off Wawrinka

Konta continues fairytale run in Melbourne

Superman Monfils flies into first Australian quarter-final

Raonic stuns former champion Wawrinka in Melbourne

Australian Open order of play on Tuesday

Former champion Azarenka reaches quarter-finals

0937 KONTA STUNS MAKAROVA, INTO LAST EIGHT

Johanna Konta beat 21st seed Ekaterina Makarova of Russia 4-6 6-4 8-6 in a three-hour epic to become the first female British tennis player to reach the last eight of a grand slam since 1984.

0740 RAONIC DOWNS WAWRINKA IN FIVE-SET THRILLER

Canadian 13th seed Milos Raonic stunned fourth seed and 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland 6-4 6-3 5-7 4-6 6-3 to progress to the quarter-final, where he will face French 23rd seed Gael Monfils.

0508 MONFILS ON HIS ACROBATIC DIVES ON COURT

"Honestly I don't know, maybe something snaps in my mind and I just go for it. I'm just a competitor, I want to win every point and I think I can get it and I just fly."

0436 MONFILS INTO QUARTER-FINALS FOR FIRST TIME

French 23rd seed Gael Monfils advances to the quarter-finals for the first time in his career after he beat Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov 7-5 3-6 6-3 7-6(4). He will face Canadian 13th seed Milos Raonic.

0335 AZARENKA ON HER WIN (AND THE NFL PLAYOFFS)

"I played smart, I played aggressive and I took my opportunities. Can someone tell me if the Broncos won?"

0330 AZARENKA SWEEPS PAST STRYCOVA INTO LAST EIGHT

Twice champion Victoria Azarenka is into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the fifth time after beating Barbora Strycova 6-2 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.

0141 KERBER ON HER VICTORY

"It was a really tough match. I was match point down in my first round match and had one foot on the plane back to Germany so I'm really glad to be in the quarter-finals."

0139 KERBER INTO QUARTER-FINALS FOR FIRST TIME

Angelique Kerber reached the last eight of the Australian Open for the first time with a 6-4 6-0 victory over fellow German Annika Beck.

The seventh seed, a former semi-finalist at the U.S. Open and Wimbledon, prevailed in a one-hour first set that featured seven breaks of serves before racing away with the second to set up a meeting with Victoria Azarenka.

0015 PLAY UNDERWAY ON ALL COURTS

Play got underway on all courts as scheduled on a cool morning at Melbourne Park.

ORDER OF PLAY

ROD LAVER ARENA 7-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v Annika Beck (Germany) 14-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic)

Not before 0300 GMT 13-Milos Raonic (Canada) v 4-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)

From 0800 16-Bernard Tomic (Australia) v 2-Andy Murray (Britain) 15-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Zhang Shuai (China)

MARGARET COURT ARENA Andrey Kuznetsov (Russia) v 23-Gael Monfils (France) Johanna Konta (Britain) v 21-Ekaterina Makarova (Russia)

HISENSE ARENA

Not before 0730 GMT 8-David Ferrer (Spain) v 10-John Isner (U.S.)

(Compiled by Nicck Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Martyn Herman/Mark Heinrich)