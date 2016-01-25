MELBOURNE Jan 25 Latest news from the eighth day of the Australian Open on Monday (all times GMT):
1311 QUALIFIER ZHANG KNOCKS OUT KEYS
Chinese qualifier Shuai Zhang came from a set down to knock out the United States' Madison Keys 3-6 6-3 6-3 and will meet Britain's Johanna Konta in the quarter-finals.
1106 MURRAY KNOCKS OUT TOMIC
World number two Andy Murray of Britain continued his search for his first Australian Open title after he knocked out Australia's Bernard Tomic 6-4 6-4 7-6(4) to advance to the quarter-finals, where he will face eighth seed David Ferrer of Spain.
0950 FERRER THROUGH TO QUARTER-FINALS
Eighth seed David Ferrer of Spain advanced to the quarter-finals after an easy straight set victory over American 10th seed John Isner 6-4 6-4 7-5.
0937 KONTA STUNS MAKAROVA, INTO LAST EIGHT
Johanna Konta beat 21st seed Ekaterina Makarova of Russia 4-6 6-4 8-6 in a three-hour epic to become the first female British tennis player to reach the last eight of a grand slam since 1984.
0740 RAONIC DOWNS WAWRINKA IN FIVE-SET THRILLER
Canadian 13th seed Milos Raonic stunned fourth seed and 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland 6-4 6-3 5-7 4-6 6-3 to progress to the quarter-final, where he will face French 23rd seed Gael Monfils.
0508 MONFILS ON HIS ACROBATIC DIVES ON COURT
"Honestly I don't know, maybe something snaps in my mind and I just go for it. I'm just a competitor, I want to win every point and I think I can get it and I just fly."
0436 MONFILS INTO QUARTER-FINALS FOR FIRST TIME
French 23rd seed Gael Monfils advances to the quarter-finals for the first time in his career after he beat Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov 7-5 3-6 6-3 7-6(4). He will face Canadian 13th seed Milos Raonic.
0335 AZARENKA ON HER WIN (AND THE NFL PLAYOFFS)
"I played smart, I played aggressive and I took my opportunities. Can someone tell me if the Broncos won?"
0330 AZARENKA SWEEPS PAST STRYCOVA INTO LAST EIGHT
Twice champion Victoria Azarenka is into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the fifth time after beating Barbora Strycova 6-2 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.
0141 KERBER ON HER VICTORY
"It was a really tough match. I was match point down in my first round match and had one foot on the plane back to Germany so I'm really glad to be in the quarter-finals."
0139 KERBER INTO QUARTER-FINALS FOR FIRST TIME
Angelique Kerber reached the last eight of the Australian Open for the first time with a 6-4 6-0 victory over fellow German Annika Beck.
The seventh seed, a former semi-finalist at the U.S. Open and Wimbledon, prevailed in a one-hour first set that featured seven breaks of serves before racing away with the second to set up a meeting with Victoria Azarenka.
0015 PLAY UNDERWAY ON ALL COURTS
Play got underway on all courts as scheduled on a cool morning at Melbourne Park.
