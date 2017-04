MELBOURNE Jan 26 Latest news from the ninth day of the Australian Open on Tuesday (all times GMT):

0133 RADWANSKA FIRST THROUGH TO SEMI-FINALS

Fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska advanced to her second semi-final at Melbourne Park with a 6-1 6-3 victory over 10th seed Carla Suarez Navarro. The Pole will now meet the winner of the Serena Williams-Maria Sharapova clash up next on Rod Laver Arena.

0015 PLAY UNDERWAY ON ALL COURTS

Play got underway on all courts as scheduled on a warm Australia Day morning at Melbourne Park.

ORDER OF PLAY

ROD LAVER ARENA

4-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) v 10-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain)

Not before 0145 GMT

1-Serena Williams (U.S.) v 5-Maria Sharapova (Russia)

Not before 0330 GMT

3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) v 6-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic)

Not before 0815 GMT

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 7-Kei Nishikori (Japan)

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)