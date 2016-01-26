MELBOURNE Jan 26 Latest news from the ninth day of the Australian Open on Tuesday (all times GMT):

1058 RECORD CROWD AT MELBOURNE PARK

Melbourne Park saw a crowd of 44,292, a record for the tournament's second Tuesday, comfortably beating the previous record set in 2010 of 39,857.

1045 DJOKOVIC ON SEMI-FINAL OPPONENT FEDERER

"I've played Roger 44 times. It's always a challenge. He's a great champion. I have a lot of respect for him."

1035 DJOKOVIC BEATS NISHIKORI TO MAKE SEMIS

Defending champion Novak Djokovic was back to his best against seventh seed Kei Nishikori after surviving a scare against France's Gilles Simon in the previous round. The Serb saw off Nishikori 6-3 6-2 6-4 to set up a semi-final date with third seed Roger Federer.

0945 DJOKOVIC EDGES CLOSER TO 29TH GRAND SLAM SEMI-FINAL

World number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia cruised through the second set of the quarter finals against Japanese seventh seed Kei Nishikori, beating the 26-year-old 6-2. Djokovic leads the match 6-3 6-2.

0900 DJOKOVIC WINS FIRST SET

Defending champion and world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia made easy work of the first set against Japanese seventh seed Kei Nishikori, taking the opener of their quarter-final by a 6-3 margin.

0825 FEDERER ON HOPING TO ADD ONE MORE GRAND SLAM TITLE

"I mean, a lot, yeah. It's part of the reason why I guess I'm still playing. I feel like I'm competitive at the top. I can beat all the guys on tour. I really enjoy being able to come to the net more like back in the day. So I'm very pleased."

0643 BERDYCH ON FEDERER

"He was just too good today. That's the way that he needs to play this time. He's still on a pretty high level, playing great tennis. He's just proving how great a player he is, how difficult at this time it is to play him."

0614 FEDERER DOWNS BERDYCH TO REACH SEMI-FINALS

Third seed Roger Federer of Switzerland beat Czech Tomas Berdych 7-6(4) 6-2 6-4 to reach his 39th grand slam semi-final. He will face either world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia or Japanese seventh seed Kei Nishikori.

0526 SERENA ON SEMI-FINAL OPPONENT RADWANSKA

"It will be a good match. She's been playing really well towards the end of the year, and already this year she's been very consistent. So I think it will be a long match and it will be a good match to see where I am."

0427 SHARAPOVA ON INSPIRATIONAL SERENA

"She's at a different level. She makes you go back to the drawing board, not just for me, but for many other players. She makes you work. That's inspiring."

0340 LAVER COMMEMORATED ON HIS COURT

Australian tennis great Rod Laver is warmly applauded in a ceremony on the court named after him to commemorate his being appointed as Companion to the Order of Australia on Tuesday.

0335 SERENA ON HER VICTORY

"It was a super intense. She is an incredibly intensely focused player who was number one and won grand slams for a reason. I had to come out with fire and intensity. I have played this whole week aggressive and I didn't start out that way, so I just decided to play the way that got me to the quarter-finals."

0332 SERENA BEATS SHARAPOVA TO MAKE SEMIS

Top seed Serena Williams shakes off two visits from the trainer and doctor to race through the second set of her quarter-final with Maria Sharapova, extending her run to 18 successive victories against the Russian, and advancing to the semi-finals with a 6-4 6-1 victory after 92 minutes.

0255 SERENA TAKES FIRST SET AGAINST SHARAPOVA

Williams overcomes an early service break to take the first set against Sharapova 6-4 in their quarter-final on Rod Laver Arena after 55 minutes.

0140 RADWANSKA ON HER VICTORY

"I knew it would be a tough one. She is very solid, like most Spanish players and I knew everything would come back to my side. I tried to be aggressive and focus on my serve and I think I did a good job."

0133 RADWANSKA FIRST THROUGH TO SEMI-FINALS

Fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska advanced to her second semi-final at Melbourne Park with a 6-1 6-3 victory over 10th seed Carla Suarez Navarro. The Pole will meet Serena Williams.

0015 PLAY UNDERWAY ON ALL COURTS

Play got underway on all courts as scheduled on a warm Australia Day morning at Melbourne Park.

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 7-Kei Nishikori (Japan)