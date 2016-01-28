MELBOURNE, Jan 28 Latest news from the 11th day
of the Australian Open on Thursday (all times GMT):
0310 WILLIAMS WINS FIRST SET TO LOVE
Reigning champion Serena Williams took 20 minutes to win the
first set of her semi-final against Agnieszka Radwanska 6-0.
0130 JAMIE MURRAY ON BRITISH SUCCESS AT AUSTRALIAN OPEN
"Somebody must be doing something right in the UK. Andy has
been doing some amazing things for a long time and what Jo has
done is unbelievable. Let's hope they can do their best and
who'd have thought? Three different British people in grand slam
finals?"
0127 MURRAY/SOARES INTO MEN'S DOUBLES FINAL
Seventh seeds Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares advance to the
men's doubles final after a comprehensive 6-3 6-1 victory over
French duo Adrian Mannarino and Lucas Pouille.
0025 PLAY DELAYED ON ROD LAVER
Play in the men's doubles semi-final involving Murray and
Soares against French duo Mannarino and Pouille was delayed due
to the net being set at the wrong height. Play on the outside
courts began on time.
ORDER OF PLAY
ROD LAVER ARENA
Men's Doubles - Semi-finals
Adrian Mannarino (France)/ Lucas Pouille (France) v 7-Jamie
Murray (Britain)/ Bruno Soares (Brazil)
Not before 0230 GMT
Women's Singles - Semi-finals
1-Serena Williams (U.S.) v 4-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland)
7-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v Johanna Konta (Britain)
Not before 0830 GMT
Men's Singles - Semi-finals
1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)