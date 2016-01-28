MELBOURNE, Jan 28 Latest news from the 11th day of the Australian Open on Thursday (all times GMT): 0310 WILLIAMS WINS FIRST SET TO LOVE Reigning champion Serena Williams took 20 minutes to win the first set of her semi-final against Agnieszka Radwanska 6-0. 0130 JAMIE MURRAY ON BRITISH SUCCESS AT AUSTRALIAN OPEN "Somebody must be doing something right in the UK. Andy has been doing some amazing things for a long time and what Jo has done is unbelievable. Let's hope they can do their best and who'd have thought? Three different British people in grand slam finals?" 0127 MURRAY/SOARES INTO MEN'S DOUBLES FINAL Seventh seeds Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares advance to the men's doubles final after a comprehensive 6-3 6-1 victory over French duo Adrian Mannarino and Lucas Pouille. 0025 PLAY DELAYED ON ROD LAVER Play in the men's doubles semi-final involving Murray and Soares against French duo Mannarino and Pouille was delayed due to the net being set at the wrong height. Play on the outside courts began on time. ORDER OF PLAY ROD LAVER ARENA Men's Doubles - Semi-finals Adrian Mannarino (France)/ Lucas Pouille (France) v 7-Jamie Murray (Britain)/ Bruno Soares (Brazil) Not before 0230 GMT Women's Singles - Semi-finals 1-Serena Williams (U.S.) v 4-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 7-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v Johanna Konta (Britain) Not before 0830 GMT Men's Singles - Semi-finals 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) READ MORE All eyes on Djokovic v Federer on day 11 at Melbourne Park Rule Britannia in Melbourne as Murray, Konta through Raonic looks at the bigger picture for inspiration Ruthless Raonic takes Canada into final four at Melbourne Murray subdues Ferrer to continue British charge Disappointed Azarenka finds positive in return to form Ivanisevic demands proof of match-fixing allegations Konta returns Britain to women's grand slam semis Authorities to review anti-corruption unit after match-fixing scandal (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)