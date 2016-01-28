MELBOURNE, Jan 28 Latest news from the 11th day
of the Australian Open on Thursday (all times GMT):
1104 DJOKOVIC ON RIVALRY WITH FEDERER AND NADAL
"Playing those two guys made me a better player.
"I worked hard to get in a position to challenge (Federer
and Nadal). It wasn't easy but now I feel like I am at the peak
of my career."
1100 DJOKOVIC REACHES 19TH GRAND SLAM FINAL
Defending champion Novak Djokovic was close to his best as
he reached his 19th grand slam final against third seed Roger
Federer, beating the Swiss 6-1 6-2 3-6 6-3. He will face either
second seed Andy Murray of Britain or Canada's 13th seed Milos
Raonic on Sunday.
1020 FEDERER TAKES THE THIRD SET
Federer took the third set of the semi-finals against
Djokovic 6-3. Djokovic leads the match 6-1 6-2 3-6.
0935 DJOKOVIC EDGES CLOSER TO 19TH GRAND SLAM FINAL
Djokovic cruised through the second set of the semi-finals
against Federer, outplaying the 34-year-old 6-2.
0903 DJOKOVIC THRASHES FEDERER IN FIRST SET
Defending champion and world number one Novak Djokovic of
Serbia made easy work of the first set against Swiss third seed
Roger Federer, taking the opener of their semi-final 6-1.
0605 NESTOR AND STEPANEK POWER INTO DOUBLES FINAL
Unseeded doubles Daniel Nestor and Radek Stepanek have
reached the final, where they will face seventh seeds Jamie
Murray and Bruno Soares, after they dispatched 16th seeds Pablo
Cuevas and Marcel Granollers 7-6(11) 6-4.
0552 KERBER ON BEING THE FIRST GERMAN WOMAN IN MELBOURNE
FINAL IN 20 YEARS
"It's great for German tennis to reach the final here. I did
have a lot of support from fans around the world and I got a lot
of messages yesterday. More will be coming."
0540 KERBER SETS UP FINAL WITH SERENA
Kerber wins 7-5 6-2 and is through to her first grand slam
final, where she will take on world number one and defending
champion Serena Williams.
0507 KERBER TAKES GRUELLING FIRST SET
Seventh seed Angelique Kerber of Germany was pushed to her
limits in the first set against unseeded Johanna Konta of
Britain, taking the opener of their quarter-final 7-5.
0353 WILLIAMS ON REACHING HER SEVENTH FINAL IN MELBOURNE
"I'm really excited to be in another final, it really blows
my mind."
0350 WILLIAMS CRUSHES RADWANSKA TO REACH FINAL
Williams is on her way to her 26th grand slam final after
crushing Radwanska 6-0 6-4 in 64 minutes for her 74th victory in
83 singles matches at Melbourne Park.
The 34-year-old will face German seventh seed Angelique
Kerber or Britain's Johanna Konta, who clash next on Rod Laver
Arena, in Saturday's final.
0310 WILLIAMS WINS FIRST SET TO LOVE
Reigning champion Serena Williams took 20 minutes to win the
first set of her semi-final against Agnieszka Radwanska 6-0.
0130 JAMIE MURRAY ON BRITISH SUCCESS AT AUSTRALIAN OPEN
"Somebody must be doing something right in the UK. Andy has
been doing some amazing things for a long time and what Jo has
done is unbelievable. Let's hope they can do their best and
who'd have thought? Three different British people in grand slam
finals?"
0127 MURRAY/SOARES INTO MEN'S DOUBLES FINAL
Seventh seeds Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares advance to the
men's doubles final after a comprehensive 6-3 6-1 victory over
French duo Adrian Mannarino and Lucas Pouille.
0025 PLAY DELAYED ON ROD LAVER
Play in the men's doubles semi-final involving Murray and
Soares against French duo Mannarino and Pouille was delayed due
to the net being set at the wrong height. Play on the outside
courts began on time.
ORDER OF PLAY
ROD LAVER ARENA
Men's Doubles - Semi-finals
Adrian Mannarino (France)/ Lucas Pouille (France) v 7-Jamie
Murray (Britain)/ Bruno Soares (Brazil)
Not before 0230 GMT
Women's Singles - Semi-finals
1-Serena Williams (U.S.) v 4-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland)
7-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v Johanna Konta (Britain)
Not before 0830 GMT
Men's Singles - Semi-finals
1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney/Sudipto
Ganguly)