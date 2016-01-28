MELBOURNE, Jan 28 Latest news from the 11th day of the Australian Open on Thursday (all times GMT): 1104 DJOKOVIC ON RIVALRY WITH FEDERER AND NADAL "Playing those two guys made me a better player. "I worked hard to get in a position to challenge (Federer and Nadal). It wasn't easy but now I feel like I am at the peak of my career." 1100 DJOKOVIC REACHES 19TH GRAND SLAM FINAL Defending champion Novak Djokovic was close to his best as he reached his 19th grand slam final against third seed Roger Federer, beating the Swiss 6-1 6-2 3-6 6-3. He will face either second seed Andy Murray of Britain or Canada's 13th seed Milos Raonic on Sunday. READ MORE Djokovic puts down Federer fightback to reach final Confident Kerber feels she belongs in grand slam finals Konta hungry for more slam success after semi-final loss Serena playing at another level, says beaten Radwanska All eyes on Djokovic v Federer on day 11 at Melbourne Park Rule Britannia in Melbourne as Murray, Konta through Raonic looks at the bigger picture for inspiration Ruthless Raonic takes Canada into final four at Melbourne Murray subdues Ferrer to continue British charge 1020 FEDERER TAKES THE THIRD SET Federer took the third set of the semi-finals against Djokovic 6-3. Djokovic leads the match 6-1 6-2 3-6. 0935 DJOKOVIC EDGES CLOSER TO 19TH GRAND SLAM FINAL Djokovic cruised through the second set of the semi-finals against Federer, outplaying the 34-year-old 6-2. 0903 DJOKOVIC THRASHES FEDERER IN FIRST SET Defending champion and world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia made easy work of the first set against Swiss third seed Roger Federer, taking the opener of their semi-final 6-1. 0605 NESTOR AND STEPANEK POWER INTO DOUBLES FINAL Unseeded doubles Daniel Nestor and Radek Stepanek have reached the final, where they will face seventh seeds Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares, after they dispatched 16th seeds Pablo Cuevas and Marcel Granollers 7-6(11) 6-4. 0552 KERBER ON BEING THE FIRST GERMAN WOMAN IN MELBOURNE FINAL IN 20 YEARS "It's great for German tennis to reach the final here. I did have a lot of support from fans around the world and I got a lot of messages yesterday. More will be coming." 0540 KERBER SETS UP FINAL WITH SERENA Kerber wins 7-5 6-2 and is through to her first grand slam final, where she will take on world number one and defending champion Serena Williams. 0507 KERBER TAKES GRUELLING FIRST SET Seventh seed Angelique Kerber of Germany was pushed to her limits in the first set against unseeded Johanna Konta of Britain, taking the opener of their quarter-final 7-5. 0353 WILLIAMS ON REACHING HER SEVENTH FINAL IN MELBOURNE "I'm really excited to be in another final, it really blows my mind." 0350 WILLIAMS CRUSHES RADWANSKA TO REACH FINAL Williams is on her way to her 26th grand slam final after crushing Radwanska 6-0 6-4 in 64 minutes for her 74th victory in 83 singles matches at Melbourne Park. The 34-year-old will face German seventh seed Angelique Kerber or Britain's Johanna Konta, who clash next on Rod Laver Arena, in Saturday's final. 0310 WILLIAMS WINS FIRST SET TO LOVE Reigning champion Serena Williams took 20 minutes to win the first set of her semi-final against Agnieszka Radwanska 6-0. 0130 JAMIE MURRAY ON BRITISH SUCCESS AT AUSTRALIAN OPEN "Somebody must be doing something right in the UK. Andy has been doing some amazing things for a long time and what Jo has done is unbelievable. Let's hope they can do their best and who'd have thought? Three different British people in grand slam finals?" 0127 MURRAY/SOARES INTO MEN'S DOUBLES FINAL Seventh seeds Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares advance to the men's doubles final after a comprehensive 6-3 6-1 victory over French duo Adrian Mannarino and Lucas Pouille. 0025 PLAY DELAYED ON ROD LAVER Play in the men's doubles semi-final involving Murray and Soares against French duo Mannarino and Pouille was delayed due to the net being set at the wrong height. Play on the outside courts began on time. ORDER OF PLAY ROD LAVER ARENA Men's Doubles - Semi-finals Adrian Mannarino (France)/ Lucas Pouille (France) v 7-Jamie Murray (Britain)/ Bruno Soares (Brazil) Not before 0230 GMT Women's Singles - Semi-finals 1-Serena Williams (U.S.) v 4-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 7-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v Johanna Konta (Britain) Not before 0830 GMT Men's Singles - Semi-finals 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney/Sudipto Ganguly)