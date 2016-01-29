Tennis-U.S. Clay Court Championship men's singles final result
MELBOURNE Jan 29 Latest news from the 12th day of the Australian Open on Friday (all times GMT):
1247 MURRAY WINS FIVE-SET THRILLER TO SET UP FINAL WITH DJOKOVIC
Second seed Andy Murray beat 13th seed Milos Raonic 4-6 7-5 6-7(4) 6-4 6-2 to set up a repeat of last year's final with world number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic.
1210 MURRAY TAKES THE MATCH INTO FIFTH SET
Murray wins the fourth set of the semi-final against Raonic 6-4. The match is level at two sets each.
1115 RAONIC ON THE VERGE OF MAJOR UPSET
Raonic got the better of second seed Murray in the third set tiebreak to take a two-sets-to-one lead. The 13th seed leads the semi-final 6-4 5-7 7-6(4).
1036 VESNINA/SOARES INTO MIXED DOUBLES FINAL
Fifth seeds Elena Vesnina and Bruno Soares advance to the mixed doubles final, where they will face Coco Vandeweghe and Horia Tecau, after a hard-fought 7-5 7-6(4) victory over world number one Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig.
1016 MURRAY LEVELS MATTERS
Murray took the 57-minute second set of the semi-finals against Raonic 7-5. The match is level at one set each.
0919 RAONIC TAKES FIRST SET
Canada's Raonic clinched the first set against world number two Murray of Britain, taking the opener of their semi-final 6-4.
0900 RAONIC ON INSTAGRAM BEFORE HIS MATCH WITH MURRAY
"Great opportunity calls for great preparation. I have put in the work, I am ready to face the obstacle ahead to make the most of the moment! Go for it and take what you want to be yours!"
0734 HINGIS AND MIRZA WIN WOMEN'S DOUBLES
Top seeds Martina Hingis and Sania Mirza have won the Australian Open Women's doubles after they stretched their winning streak to 36 matches with a straight sets 7-6(1) 6-3 victory over seventh seeds Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka.
0518 VANDEWEGHE/TECAU INTO MIXED DOUBLES FINAL
Coco Vandeweghe and Horia Tecau advance to the mixed doubles final after a comprehensive 6-4 6-4 victory over Andreja Klepac and Treat Huey.
ORDER OF PLAY
ROD LAVER ARENA
Mixed Doubles - Semi-finals
Andreja Klepac (Slovenia)/Treat Huey (Philippines) v Coco Vandeweghe (U.S.)/Horia Tecau (Romania)
Not before 0500 GMT
Women's Doubles - Final
1-Martina Hingis (Switzerland)/Sania Mirza (India) v 7-Andrea Hlavackova (Czech Republic)/Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic)
Not before 0830 GMT
Men's Singles - Semi-finals
13-Milos Raonic (Canada) v 2-Andy Murray (Britain) (Compiled by Shravanth Vijayakumar; editing by Ed Osmond)
