MELBOURNE Jan 30 Latest news from the 13th day of the Australian Open on Saturday (all times GMT):

0553 DJOKOVIC ON HIS CHANCE TO EQUAL ROY EMERSON'S RECORD OF SIX TITLES

"There's a possibility to make history in this match, which is another imperative for me tomorrow. These matches are the reason I play tennis."

0550 - LAPKO, ANDERSON WIN JUNIOR TITLES

Belarussian teenager Vera Lapko is the 2016 girl's champion after beating doubles partner Tereza Mihalikova of Slovakia 6-3 6-4 in an hour and 30 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

Australian wildcard Oliver Anderson, who made his ATP tour debut at the Brisbane International earlier this month, claimed the boy's title after a topsy-turvy 6-2 1-6 6-1 victory over Uzbek Jurabeck Karimov.

READ MORE

Williams seeking to join Graf with Australian Open win

Australian Open finalist Serena Williams

Australian Open finalist Angelique Kerber

Murray grinds down Raonic to reach Australian Open final

Ryder Cup-style competition coming for men's tennis

Hingis and Mirza win Australian Open doubles title (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)