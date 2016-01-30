MELBOURNE Jan 30 Latest news from the 13th day of the Australian Open on Saturday (all times GMT):

1400 GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL CONGRATULATES KERBER

"With this victory you have not only fulfilled your big dream but also the hopes of millions of tennis fans for a German to win a grand slam tournament again 17 years after Steffi Graf."

1358 MURRAY AND SOARES WIN MEN'S DOUBLES

Jamie Murray, men's singles finalist Andy's elder brother, has won his first doubles title with Bruno Soares after they beat Daniel Nestor and Radek Stepanek 2-6 6-4 7-5.

READ MORE

Kerber stuns Williams to win Australian Open title

Crazy' Kerber's dream comes true in Melbourne

Gracious Williams earns plaudits after defeat

Key stats from Kerber v Williams final

History man Djokovic expects Melbourne dogfight with Murray

Australian Open finalist Novak Djokovic

Australian Open finalist Andy Murray

Novak Djokovic v Andy Murray head-to-head

Australian Open finalist Serena Williams

Australian Open finalist Angelique Kerber

1227 SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION TO KERBER'S VICTORY

Billie Jean King: Congrats, @AngeliqueKerber. You are persistence and determination, personified. Soak up this moment. You've earned it!

Novak Djokovic: What a final girls @serenawilliams & @AngeliqueKerber Great sportsmanship! Well done to both. Congrats to Angelique for her 1st GS

Ana Ivanovic: Congratulations @AngeliqueKerber. So proud of you. Enjoy this moment. You deserve this!!!

Petra Kvitova: So happy for you. Enjoy every second, you earned it

Patrick McEnroe: Down match point in first round. Now the champ. Wow

Germany footballer Didi Hamann: Sensational ... Cherish the moment and enjoy the celebrations

Germany footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger: Fantastic gesture after match point and such kind words = a great champion, @serenawilliams!

1106 KERBER ON HER VICTORY

"My dream came true tonight. My whole life I've been working so hard and now I am here and can say I am a grand slam champion. It sounds really crazy."

1100 WILLIAMS TO KERBER

"Angie, congratulations. You did so well. You really deserved it. You played the best in the tournament. I'm so happy for you and I really hope you enjoy this moment."

1052 KERBER WINS AUSTRALIAN OPEN FINAL 6-4 3-6 6-4

Kerber is nervous and Williams breaks back on the German's error.

Williams goes 0-30 down but gets back to parity after finishing off two lengthy rallies with big winners, her 46th and 47th of the match.

Kerber has the sniff of victory, however, and clinches her maiden grand slam title on her first championship point when Williams goes long.

Huge shock after a thrilling two hours and eight minutes.

1041 KERBER TO SERVE FOR THE MATCH LEADING 6-4 3-6 5-3

Both players hold, Williams with slightly more difficulty. Kerber will serve for the championship.

1032 KERBER BREAKS TO LEAD 6-4 3-6 4-2

Kerber hits an advancing Williams on the shoulder with a forehand pass and adds insult to injury by claiming a couple of break points.

Williams saves both, the first despite sensational Kerber defence in an 19-shot rally, but the German comes again to claim a third with a forehand pass.

The American saves again but Kerber gets a fourth break point when Williams double faults. Another double fault gives her a fifth, which she converts when Williams goes long.

1018 THIRD SET ON SERVE, KERBER LEADS 6-4 3-6 3-2

Williams screams "C'mon!" at herself after taking a 30-15 in lead in game four then rifles a huge backhand winner just inside the paint before holding with her fourth ace of the match.

Two big forehand winners get Williams back to 30-30 in the next game but Kerber rallies to hold.

1010 BREAKS EXCHANGED, KERBER LEADS 6-4 3-6 2-1

Kerber holds to open the third set and then grabs a break point in the second game with some brilliant defence and a forehand winner in a 14-stroke rally.

Another long rally ends with the inspired German smashing another forehand winner to go 2-0 up.

Williams hits straight back and gets the set back on serve when Kerber goes long with a forehand.

0949 WILLIAMS TAKES SECOND SET 6-3 TO LEVEL UP MATCH (FIRST SET: KERBER 6-4)

World number one Williams cuts right down on the unforced error count with just five in the second set and, having found her range, starts to ramp up the power.

Kerber refuses to be overawed but the single break proves enough to give Williams the second set and even up the contest with one hour and 12 minutes on the match clock.

Serena takes a comfort break.

0938 WILLIAMS BREAKS FOR 3-1 LEAD IN SECOND SET (FIRST SET: KERBER 6-4)

Both hold on to their first service games in the second stanza and Williams shows flashes of the play that has won her 21 grand slam titles.

Kerber is playing very clean tennis, though, and again gets to deuce on Williams's service game before going wide with a backhand return to allow the American to hold.

Two double faults from the German helps give Williams three break points and she snatches the third when Kerber goes long with a backhand.

0923 KERBER TAKES FIRST SET 6-4

Kerber holds to lead 5-3 and Williams follows suit but is clearly furious with herself at the number of shots she is miscuing. The American made 20 unforced errors in the first nine games.

Three more unforced errors from the champion and Kerber serves out to love for the first set.

0910 BREAKS EXCHANGED, KERBER LEADS 4-3

Williams lets out a scream after making her 10th unforced error of the contest with a big forehand that goes well wide of the line.

The American still manages to wrest her first break point of the match and converts it with a rasping forehand return to even up the contest at 3-3.

Williams is getting her first serve up to the 190 kph mark now but is still struggling to find her range and Kerber breaks for the second time when the American overcooks a volley.

0900 KERBER LEADS 3-2

Kerber holds for 3-1 with a simple volley at the end of an 11-shot rally and takes Williams to deuce on her next service game. The 34-year-old holds with a huge serve right on the T that the German can't get back.

0852 KERBER GETS FIRST BREAK TO LEAD 2-1

Bit of miscommunication there and in fact it is Williams who gets the match underway and holds to love.

The American gets some pressure on Kerber's first service game but the world number six stays resolute to tie the match up at 1-1.

A sensational crosscourt backhand winner helps Kerber to the first break point of the contest and she converts when Williams goes long with a backhand.

0835 KERBER WINS COIN TOSS AND WILL SERVE FIRST

Williams calls heads on the coin toss but it lands tails up and Kerber elects to serve first.

0833 PLAYERS OUT ON ROD LAVER ARENA FOR WOMEN'S FINAL

Serena Williams, playing her 26th grand slam final, and Angelique Kerber, playing her first, are out on the Rod Laver Arena ready for the 2016 women's title decider.

The roof is open and the temperature at Melbourne Park a relatively cool 21 degrees Celsius.

0553 DJOKOVIC ON HIS CHANCE TO EQUAL ROY EMERSON'S RECORD OF SIX TITLES

"There's a possibility to make history in this match, which is another imperative for me tomorrow. These matches are the reason I play tennis."

0550 - LAPKO, ANDERSON WIN JUNIOR TITLES

Belarussian teenager Vera Lapko is the 2016 girl's champion after beating doubles partner Tereza Mihalikova of Slovakia 6-3 6-4 in an hour and 30 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

Australian wildcard Oliver Anderson, who made his ATP tour debut at the Brisbane International earlier this month, claimed the boy's title after a topsy-turvy 6-2 1-6 6-1 victory over Uzbek Jurabeck Karimov. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)