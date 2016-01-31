MELBOURNE Jan 31 Latest news from the 14th and final day of the Australian Open on Sunday (all times GMT):

1246 DJOKOVIC FANS STILL LAUD THE CHAMPION

Hundreds of Serbian fans are chanting his name as he does the mandatory broadcast interviews, forcing him to cut away and address them in Serbian. Some had asked him for his shoes, he said. He obliges and sends two pairs into the crowd.

1200 SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION TO DJOKOVIC VICTORY

Former Roger Federer and Pete Sampras coach Paul Annacone on Twitter

"Congrats to @andy_murray helluva an effort thru adversity @DjokerNole absolutely ridiculous level and consistency #legendary"

Women's great Billie Jean King

"Congrats @DjokerNole on tying Roy Emerson with 6 #AusOpen titles! The standard you've set is incredible. I'm inspired."

1159 DJOKOVIC PLEASED TO JOIN EMERSON

"I'm extremely honoured to be named alongside legends of the game like Rod Laver. Roy Emerson is not with us, it's a great privilege to match the record of one of the greatest players to play the game."

1154 MURRAY THANKS HIS WIFE, TEAM AFTER EMOTIONAL TIME

"It has been a tough few weeks for me away from the court and I thank all of you for your support for that.

"To my wife Kim, who I'm sure is watching back home now. You have been a legend for the last two weeks and thank you for all your support. I'll be on the next flight home."

1147 SERBIAN FANS CELEBRATE IN MELBOURNE PARK

Hundreds of Serbian fans celebrate in the outside areas at Melbourne Park after Djokovic wins his sixth title.

Tennis Australia President Steve Healey says more than 1 million people have visited the tennis and its related activities in the last fortnight.

1136 DJOKOVIC WINS SIXTH TITLE

Djokovic serves his seventh ace to clinch his sixth Australian Open title with a 6-1 7-5 7-6(3) victory over Murray. The Serb bends down and kisses the court in celebration before going to his box to celebrate.

1127 DJOKOVIC SENDS THIRD SET INTO TIE-BREAK (DJOKOVIC LEADS 6-1 7-5)

Djokovic sends the third set into a tie-break when a Murray forehand sails long, causing an exasperated yell from the Briton.

1117 MURRAY HOLDS 5-4 ADVANTAGE IN THIRD (DJOKOVIC LEADS 6-1 7-5)

Murray pulls out two massive serves to take a 40-15 lead and head into the change of ends with a 5-4 lead. The applause is quieter as the crowd senses the tenseness of the situation.

1108 MURRAY GETS THIRD SET BACK ON SERVE (DJOKOVIC LEADS 6-1 7-5)

Murray breaks for only the second time in the match to get the third set back on serve and take a 4-3 lead. The Scot is getting annoyed at some of the service calls on one side of the net, pointing out several marks that he thinks were long to chair umpire Carlos Ramos from Portugal.

1045 DJOKOVIC BREAKS TO TAKE 2-1 LEAD IN THIRD SET (DJOKOVIC LEADS 6-1 7-5)

Djokovic breaks in the first game with a backhand pass around the net post. Murray challenges but it was done more in forlorn desperation rather than hope the line judge had got it wrong. Call stands.

The Serb then holds to love, though Murray holds with his cheer squad back on song.

1032 DJOKOVIC WINS SECOND SET, LEADS 6-1 7-5

Djokovic prevailed in a battle of iron wills in the 11th game of the second set with the last three points consisting of 36, 10 and 18 shot rallies to set up his opportunity to serve out.

The Serb, however, serves successive double faults to give Murray a break point but he is unable to capitalise and the five-times champion seals it after an 80-minute set.

1014 MURRAY TAKES 5-4 LEAD (FIRST SET: DJOKOVIC 6-1)

A Murray backhand winner kisses the tramline to give the Scot his first break of the match to get back on serve at 4-4 and while the second seed hits two aces to take a 30-0 lead in the ninth game Djokovic fights back to hold a break point. Murray's racquet's strength is tested on Rod Laver Arena before he holds to take a 5-4 lead.

0957 DJOKOVIC BREAKS TO TAKE 4-3 LEAD (FIRST SET: DJOKOVIC 6-1)

Murray lets out a lengthy yell of exasperation at 30-15 in the seventh game when he hits a forehand into the net. A backhand is then netted giving Djokovic a break point, which he then converts. The set had been even until that point. Murray is continuing to talk, and swear, to himself.

0936 SECOND SET ON SERVE (FIRST SET: DJOKOVIC 6-1)

Murray finally begins to talk to himself in the first game of the second set and holds serve, producing his first "C'mon!" of the match. The Murray cheer squad start their chants in an attempt to get him even more fired up.

Djokovic has four break point opportunities in the third game as Murray is given a time violation warning and then admonishes a noisy crowd member before serving a big kicking ace down the T. The game lasts 12 minutes but Murray eventually holds to take a 2-1 lead.

0913 DJOKOVIC TAKES FIRST SET 6-1 IN 30 MINUTES

Djokovic has picked up where he left off against Roger Federer in the semi-final racing through the first set in just 30 minutes, though one Murray forehand pass at the net at 30-30 in the sixth game brings the crowd alive.

The Scot then holds serve producing a sustained roar and saves two set points before the Serb seals it on an unreturned serve.

0903 DJOKOVIC SEEMINGLY UNSTOPPABLE

Djokovic breaks Murray again in the fourth game then holds his serve with an exquisite backhand winner that leaves the Scot flat footed. The Serb has won 22 points to Murray's seven to take a 5-0 lead.

0854 DJOKOVIC RACES OUT TO FAST START

Djokovic, dictating the depth and pace of play, races out to a 3-0 first set lead after Murray drops his first service game on a double fault. The Serb had also saved his own break point in the first game.

0836 DJOKOVIC WINS TOSS AND CHOOSES TO SERVE

Novak Djokovic has won the toss and chosen to serve after Andy Murray called incorrectly.

0833 PLAYERS OUT ON ROD LAVER ARENA FOR MEN'S FINAL

Djokovic, seeking a record-equalling Australian Open title and Murray, in his fifth final, have arrived on court on Rod Laver Arena. The level of applause loud for both, though slightly in favour of Murray.

The roof is open with the temperature a relatively cool 19 degree Celsius.

0700 SOARES WINS SECOND TITLE IN MIXED DOUBLES

Brazilian Bruno Soares has claimed his second title at this year's Australian Open after teaming up with Russian Elena Vesnina to win the mixed doubles.

Soares, who won the men's doubles with Britain's Jamie Murray on Saturday, helped Vesnina to a 6-4 4-6 10-5 victory over American Coco Vandeweghe and her Romanian partner Horia Tacau.

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly and Toby Davis)