Aug 31 Latest news from the third day of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT):

2205 JOHN ISNER SHARES HIS THOUGHTS ON BEING NICKNAMED THE "MARATHON MAN" BY HIS FANS

"Well, yeah, that name has been brought up a lot around me. Rightfully so, with the one match I played (Wimbledon 2010). I played a lot of long matches after that, as well," the 31-year-old said.

"I think just with my serve, at the very worst, that's what will keep me in the match. That's why sometimes some of my matches can drag on a bit.

2137 RAONIC BUNDLED OUT OF U.S. OPEN BY HARRISON

American qualifier Ryan Harrison upset men's fifth seed and 2016 Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic of Canada 6-7(4) 7-5 7-5 6-1 to move into the third round of a grand slam for the first time in his singles career.

2131 TEENAGER OSAKA BOOKS THIRD-ROUND SPOT

Japanese youngster Naomi Osaka, who ousted American 28th seed Coco Vandeweghe in the first round, continued her fairytale run, beating Duan Yingying of China 6-4 7-6(3) in the second round.

2127 MONFILS ADVANCES TO THIRD ROUND

Men's 10th seed Gael Monfils of France capitalized on 44 unforced errors from Czech qualifier Jan Satral to win 7-5 6-4 6-3 and progress into the third round.

2122 KERBER DOWNS LUCIC-BARONI IN STRAIGHT SETS

Women' second seed Angelique Kerber of Germany beat Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-2 7-6(7) in their second-round clash.

READ MORE

Raonic suffers shock defeat to Harrison at U.S. Open

Konta collapses on court but advances to third round

Steady Kerber advances to third round

Wozniacki rallies to upset ninth seed Kuznetsova

Solid Kvitova battles into third round

Djokovic advances by walkover past injured Vesely

Speedy Vinci races into third round at U.S. Open

Bouchard falls at U.S. Open but legal battle continues

Murray flourishes in new conditions at U.S. Open

Williams sister act through to Open second round

Wawrinka wins revenge against Verdasco

Former champion del Potro roars into second round

Karlovic sets U.S. Open record with 61 aces in win over Lu

Tomic courts controversy again with lewd rant at heckler

Tennis-Nishikori hoping to feed off Olympic inspiration

Halep pounds Flipkens to reach second round

2056 TSONGA POWERS THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND

Men's ninth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France overcame a spirited fight from James Duckworth to beat the Australian 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4 to move into the third round.

2045 CAROLINE WOZNIACKI ON HOW CLOSE SHE IS TO REDISCOVERING HER FORM THAT TOOK HER TO THE TOP OF THE WOMEN'S RANKINGS

"I always believe in myself and I always think that in my head I belong to the top of the game," the 26-year-old said.

"You know, I'm going to have tough draws because of my ranking but in the end of the day I'm healthy, and that's the main thing. Then I can start building from that."

2033 KONTA SURVIVES SCARE TO REACH THIRD ROUND

Britain's Johanna Konta, the women's 13th seed, recovered from a health scare in the second set to beat Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria 6-2 5-7 6-2 to reach the third round.

Konta collapsed to her knees, shaking and struggling to catch her breath in the humid conditions, and received treatment from the umpire and the doctor.

1951 PAIRE EXITS IN SECOND ROUND

Men's 32nd seed Benoit Paire from France, who was recently provisionally suspended by the French Tennis Federation due to his behavior at the Rio Olympics, was defeated 6-2 6-4 3-6 6-4 by Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis in the second round.

1943 ISNER BEATS DARCIS IN FOUR SETS

John Isner of U.S., the men's 20th seed, served 38 aces in his 6-3 6-4 6-7(10) 6-3 win against Belgian Steve Darcis to reach the third round.

1905 PETRA KVITOVA HAS A NEW U.S. OPEN TRADITION

"I didn't practice yesterday. I had a day off, so I didn't come on-site. So that's a new tradition I think from last year."

1903 WOZNIACKI BEATS KUZNETSOVA

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki, a twice former U.S. Open finalist, beat women's ninth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4 6-4 in the second round. The Russian won the U.S. Open title in 2004.

1824 ROBERTA VINCI SHARES AN UPDATE ON HER HEALTH

"I still have a little bit cold, but it's getting better. Air conditioning never really helps, of course. But it's the U.S.; always getting sick here."

1817 EDMUND THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND

Britain's Kyle Edmund beat American Ernesto Escobedo 7-5 6-4 6-4 in their second-round clash.

1812 CIBULKOVA STRETCHED TO THREE SETS

Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova, the women's 12th seed, recovered after dropping the first set to beat Evgeniya Rodina of Russia 6-7(5) 6-2 6-2 to progress to the third round.

1810 ANDERSON OVERCOMES POSPISIL

Men's 23rd seed Kevin Anderson of South Africa notched up 37 winners en route to a 7-6(3) 6-4 6-4 win against Canada's Vasek Pospisil in the second round.

1738 VESELY HANDS DJOKOVIC WALKOVER

World number one Novak Djokovic received a free pass into the third round when Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic withdrew from their match on Wednesday due to a left forearm injury.

1729 SVITOLINA BATTLES PAST DAVIS

Women's 22nd seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine converted seven out of 11 break points to overcome American Lauren Davis 6-1 4-6 6-3 in the second round.

1728 BENCIC DOWNS PETKOVIC IN STRAIGHT SETS

Swiss Belinda Bencic, the women's 24th seed, brushed aside German Andrea Petkovic 6-3 6-2 in their second-round encounter.

1725 KVITOVA MOVES INTO THIRD ROUND

Czech Petra Kvitova, the women's 14th seed and a twice former Wimbledon champion, beat Cagla Buyukakcay of Turkey 7-6(2) 6-3 to reach round three.

1723 ITALIAN VINCI OVERPOWERS MCHALE

Women's seventh seed and 2015 U.S. Open finalist Roberta Vinci of Italy powered to a 6-1 6-3 victory over Christina McHale of U.S. to book her place in the third round.

1500 PLAY BEGINS ON MAIN SHOWCOURTS

Play gets underway on the main showcourts at Flushing Meadows on a bright and sunny morning.

1500 SERENA GIVES AN INSIGHT INTO HER U.S. OPEN OUTFITS

"It's (sleeves) a part of the design. It's just the latest and greatest accessory. It also is functional, so I think that helps me, especially with my shoulder problems that I've been having," world number one Serena Williams said after dispatching Ekaterina Makarova.

ORDER OF PLAY

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (Play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

14-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) v Cagla Buyukakcay (Turkey)

Not before 1700 GMT/1 PM ET

Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) v 9-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic)

Not before 2300 GMT/7 PM ET

Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) v 3-Garbine Muguruza (Spain)

4-Rafa Nadal (Spain) v Andreas Seppi (Italy)

- -

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (Play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

7-Roberta Vinci (Italy) v Christina McHale (U.S.)

20-John Isner (U.S.) v Steve Darcis (Belgium)

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Croatia) v 2-Angelique Kerber (Germany)

26-Jack Sock (U.S.) v Mischa Zverev (Germany)

- -

GRANDSTAND (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

Vasek Pospisil (Canada) v 23-Kevin Anderson (South Africa)

Ryan Harrison (U.S.) v 5-Milos Raonic (Canada)

Shelby Rogers (U.S.) v Catherine Bellis (U.S.)

Not before 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET

8-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Kayla Day (U.S.) (Compiled by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Frank Pingue)