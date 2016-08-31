Aug 31 Latest news from the third day of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT):

2000 KONTA COLLAPSES ON COURT

Britain 13th seed Johanna Konta collapsed during the second set of her second round match against Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria. She dropped to her knees and began breathing erratically and required immediate treatment. The umpire wrapped the Briton in ice towels until doctors arrived at the outside court. After treatment she resumed play and double-faulted to lose the second set. Play continues in the third.

1905 PETRA KVITOVA HAS A NEW U.S. OPEN TRADITION

"I didn't practice yesterday. I had a day off, so I didn't come on-site. So that's a new tradition I think from last year."

1903 WOZNIACKI BEATS KUZNETSOVA

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki, a twice former U.S. Open finalist, beat women's ninth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4 6-4 in the second round. The Russian won the U.S. Open title in 2004.

1824 ROBERTA VINCI SHARES AN UPDATE ON HER HEALTH

"I still have a little bit cold, but it's getting better. Air conditioning never really helps, of course. But it's the U.S.; always getting sick here."

1817 EDMUND THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND

Britain's Kyle Edmund beat American Ernesto Escobedo 7-5 6-4 6-4 in their second-round clash.

1812 CIBULKOVA STRETCHED TO THREE SETS

Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova, the women's 12th seed, recovered after dropping the first set to beat Evgeniya Rodina of Russia 6-7(5) 6-2 6-2 to progress to the third round.

1810 ANDERSON OVERCOMES POSPISIL

Men's 23rd seed Kevin Anderson of South Africa notched up 37 winners en route to a 7-6(3) 6-4 6-4 win against Canada's Vasek Pospisil in the second round.

1738 VESELY HANDS DJOKOVIC WALKOVER

World number one Novak Djokovic received a free pass into the third round when Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic withdrew from their match on Wednesday due to a left forearm injury.

1729 SVITOLINA BATTLES PAST DAVIS

Women's 22nd seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine converted seven out of 11 break points to overcome American Lauren Davis 6-1 4-6 6-3 in the second round.

1728 BENCIC DOWNS PETKOVIC IN STRAIGHT SETS

Swiss Belinda Bencic, the women's 24th seed, brushed aside German Andrea Petkovic 6-3 6-2 in their second-round encounter.

1725 KVITOVA MOVES INTO THIRD ROUND

Czech Petra Kvitova, the women's 14th seed and a twice former Wimbledon champion, beat Cagla Buyukakcay of Turkey 7-6(2) 6-3 to reach round three.

1723 ITALIAN VINCI OVERPOWERS MCHALE

Women's seventh seed and 2015 U.S. Open finalist Roberta Vinci of Italy powered to a 6-1 6-3 victory over Christina McHale of U.S. to book her place in the third round.

1500 PLAY BEGINS ON MAIN SHOWCOURTS

Play gets underway on the main showcourts at Flushing Meadows on a bright and sunny morning.

1500 SERENA GIVES AN INSIGHT INTO HER U.S. OPEN OUTFITS

"It's (sleeves) a part of the design. It's just the latest and greatest accessory. It also is functional, so I think that helps me, especially with my shoulder problems that I've been having," world number one Serena Williams said after dispatching Ekaterina Makarova.

ORDER OF PLAY

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (Play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

14-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) v Cagla Buyukakcay (Turkey)

Not before 1700 GMT/1 PM ET

Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) v 9-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic)

Not before 2300 GMT/7 PM ET

Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) v 3-Garbine Muguruza (Spain)

4-Rafa Nadal (Spain) v Andreas Seppi (Italy)

- -

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (Play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

7-Roberta Vinci (Italy) v Christina McHale (U.S.)

20-John Isner (U.S.) v Steve Darcis (Belgium)

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Croatia) v 2-Angelique Kerber (Germany)

26-Jack Sock (U.S.) v Mischa Zverev (Germany)

- -

GRANDSTAND (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

Vasek Pospisil (Canada) v 23-Kevin Anderson (South Africa)

Ryan Harrison (U.S.) v 5-Milos Raonic (Canada)

Shelby Rogers (U.S.) v Catherine Bellis (U.S.)

Not before 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET

8-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Kayla Day (U.S.) (Compiled by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)