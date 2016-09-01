Sept 1 Latest news from the fourth day of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Thursday (all times GMT):

2219 TOMIC FINED FOR U.S. OPEN OUTBURST

Australian Bernard Tomic was fined $10,000 for his sexually explicit comments directed at a heckler during his first-round loss against Damir Dzumhur.

2210 THIEM RACES INTO THIRD ROUND

Austrian Dominic Thiem, the men's eighth seed, hit 34 winners en route to a 6-4 6-3 6-2 win against Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania

2135 NISHIKORI OVERCOMES QUALIFIER KHACHANOV IN FOUR SETS

Men's sixth seed Kei Nishikori of Japan beat Russian youngster Karen Khachanov 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3 in a rain-interrupted match to move into the third round.

2127 VENUS SAFELY THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND

Women's sixth seed and twice former U.S. Open winner Venus Williams powered to a 6-2 6-3 win against Julia Goerges of Germany in the second round under the closed roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

2125 ANDY MURRAY ON HIS EXPERIENCE PLAYING UNDER THE CLOSED ROOF OF ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

"We use our ears when we play. It's not just the eyes. You know, it helps us pick up the speed of the ball, the spin that's on the ball, how hard someone's hitting it," the Brit said.

"You know, if we played with our ears covered or with headphones on, it would be a big advantage if your opponent wasn't wearing them."

2030 BABOS DOWNS HOGENKAMP

Timea Babos of Hungary, the women's 31st seed, hit 23 winners en route to a comfortable 6-2 6-4 win against qualifier Richel Hogenkamp of Netherlands.

2015 MAHUT PREVAILS IN ALL-FRENCH BATTLE

Nicolas Mahut beat compatriot Paul-Henri Mathieu 6-4 6-4 6-2 to progress into the third round.

2000 MURRAY EASES TO VICTORY

Men's second seed Andy Murray of Britain eased through his second round 6-4 6-1 6-4 against Marcel Granollers of Spain.

1820 PLAY SUSPENDED DUE TO RAIN

Play has been suspended on all courts except in the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

1804 SIMONA HALEP REVEALS HER CHEAT-MEAL

"I had (cheescake) yesterday and I will have one now after the lunch. I like to have some nice routine with this food. I'm not eating much, but just to taste it," the Romanian said.

1801 LARSSON DOWNS ALLERTOVA IN STRAIGHT SETS

Sweden's Johanna Larsson beat Denisa Allertova of Czech Republic 6-3 6-1 to move into the third round of the U.S. Open for the second time in her singles career.

1757 KHACHANOV EVENS IT AGAINST NISHIKORI

Russian Karen Kachanov fought back after losing the first set to take the second 6-4 and make it one-set-all against men's fifth seed Kei Nishikori. The 2014 U.S. Open finalist won the first set 6-4.

1724 PLISKOVA BOOKS THIRD-ROUND SPOT

Czech Karolina Pliskova, the women's 10th seed, beat qualifier Montserrat Gonzalez of Paraguay 6-1 7-5 in the second round.

1604 HALEP EASES TO VICTORY

Women's fifth seed Simona Halep of Romania powered to a 6-3 6-4 victory over Lucie Safarova of Czech Republic to move into the third round.

1530 PLAY BEGINS UNDER CLOSED ROOF

Play began under the closed roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium on a rainy and overcast morning at Flushing Meadows. Matches on the other courts were delayed.

1530 NADAL SHARES CLOSE BOND WITH VOCAL U.S. OPEN CROWD

"For moments, (it) was little bit too much (noise) during the points. I always love the energy and the noise of the New York crowd. Is just fantastic," said fourth-seeded Spaniard Rafa Nadal.

"You know, I feel very close to them because I play with a lot of passion, and they give me that electricity, that passion, no?"

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) v 5-Simona Halep (Romania)

Not before 1700 GMT/1 PM ET

Marcel Granollers (Spain) v 2-Andy Murray (Britain)

Julia Goerges (Germany) v 6-Venus Williams (U.S.)

Not before 2300 GMT/7 PM ET

1-Serena Williams (U.S.) v Vania King (U.S.)

19-Steve Johnson (U.S.) v Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina)

- -

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

6-Kei Nishikori (Japan) v Karen Khachanov (Russia)

4-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) v Naomi Broady (Britain)

11-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) v Jelena Jankovic (Serbia)

Alessandro Giannessi (Italy) v 3-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)

- -

GRANDSTAND (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

10-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) v Montserrat Gonzalez(Paraguay)

8-Dominic Thiem (Austria) v Ricardas Berankis (Lithuania)

Zhang Shuai (China) v 16-Samantha Stosur (Australia)

Not before 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET

14-Nick Kyrgios (Australia) v Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Frank Pingue)