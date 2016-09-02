Sept 2 Latest news from the fifth day of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Friday (all times GMT):

2124 MONFILS MARCHES INTO LAST 16

Frenchman Gael Monfils, the men's number 10 seed, beat Nicolas Almagro of Spain 6-4 6-2 6-4 and will face Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus in the last 16.

2110 KEYS ON THE IMPORTANCE OF FIGHTING TO THE END

"I just knew that ... if I stayed in the match that I could maybe have a chance to come back and get back in it. No matter what the score was, it was always just trying to get back in the match," said American Madison Keys, who came from 5-1 down in the third set to beat Japan's Naomi Osaka 7-5 4-6 7-6(3).

"Once I was able to get a little bit of momentum, I felt like I found my game a bit more. At that point, I knew I had to kind of step up or else I was going to be going home."

2050 KVITOVA SEES OFF SVITOLINA IN STRAIGHT SETS

Women's 14th seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic defeated Ukrainian Elina Svitolina 6-3 6-4 to progress to the last 16.

2010 DJOKOVIC ADVANCES AFTER YOUZHNY WITHDRAWAL

Men's top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic advanced to the last 16 when his opponent, Mikhail Youzhny of Russia, withdrew due to injury after trailing 4-2 in the first set.

1943 SOCK SATISFIED AFTER SECURING SPOT IN LAST 16

"There's nothing better than playing in front of the home crowd here in New York. I put it out there on the line on every point," said American Jack Sock, who beat men's seventh seed Marin Cilic of Croatia 6-4 6-3 6-3 to set up a last-16 encounter with Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

1940 KONTA OVERJOYED WITH WIN AFTER FITNESS STRUGGLES

"I'm really happy with how I was able to deal with things. Just happy I was able to use whatever energy I had left," Britain's Johanna Konta said after breezing past Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2 6-1 to reach the last 16.

The 13th seed had collapsed on court midway through her previous match against Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova.

1935 BAGHDATIS BEATS AMERICAN HARRISON

Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis beat American Ryan Harrison 6-3 7-6(4) 1-6 6-1 to move into the fourth round.

1920 KEYS UNLOCKS OSAKA'S DEFENSE TO ADVANCE

American Madison Keys, the women's eighth seed, came from behind in the third set to beat Japan's Naomi Osaka 7-5 4-6 7-6(3) and advance to the fourth round.

1911 KONTA CRUISES PAST BENCIC

Britain's Johanna Konta, seeded 13th, cruised into the fourth round with a 6-2 6-1 victory over Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, the women's 24th seed.

1907 SOCK SHOCKS CILIC IN STRAIGHT SETS

American Jack Sock, the men's 26th seed, stormed his way past seventh seed Marin Cilic in straight sets, winning 6-4 6-3 6-3 against the Croatian at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

1901 TSURENKO STUNS CIBULKOVA IN THREE-SET THRILLER

Unseeded Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko stunned women's 12th seed Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia 3-6 6-3 6-4 to enter the fourth round of the women's singles.

1858 TSONGA SAYS SERVICE GAME HELPED HIM SEE OFF ANDERSON

"I am maybe also a good server, so was tough for him, too. It's always a big challenge because you never know what to expect. Sometimes they can serve and serve and serve and you never return, but anyway, today I did it well," said ninth-seeded Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who beat big-serving South African Kevin Anderson in the third round.

1850 VINCI TALKS ABOUT HER LOVE OF THE DROP SHOT

"Is my style ... I play like this for a long time when I was young, so I love to play this kind of tennis. I don't have a two-hand backhand, so this is my tennis. I love to play like this," said women's seventh seed Roberta Vinci, who beat Germany's Carina Witthoeft 6-0 7-5 6-3.

1757 TSONGA MOVES PAST ANDERSON IN STRAIGHT SETS

Men's ninth seed, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France, beat big-serving South African Kevin Anderson 6-3 6-4 7-6(4) to reach the fourth round.

1700 VICTORIOUS VINCI SURVIVES WITTHOEFT FIGHTBACK

Women's seventh seed Roberta Vinci of Italy dropped a set against unseeded German Carina Witthoeft in their third-round encounter, but took the decider to reach the fourth round with a 6-0 5-7 6-3 win.

1647 WOZNIACKI DISPATCHES ROMANIA'S NICULESCU

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki made short work of Monica Niculescu, defeating the Romanian 6-3 6-1 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the fourth round.

1500 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play gets underway on the main showcourts on a sunny day at Flushing Meadows.

ORDER OF PLAY ON THE MAIN SHOWCOURTS:

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

Monica Niculescu (Romania) v Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)

Not before 1700 GMT/1 PM ET

8-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Naomi Osaka (Japan)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Mikhail Youzhny (Russia)

Not before 2300 GMT/7 PM ET

4-Rafa Nadal (Spain) v Andrey Kuznetsov (Russia)

Catherine Bellis (U.S.) v 2-Angelique Kerber (Germany)

- -

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

7-Roberta Vinci (Italy) v Carina Witthoeft (Germany)

26-Jack Sock (U.S.) v 7-Marin Cilic (Croatia)

14-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) v 22-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

Not before 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET

20-John Isner (U.S.) v Kyle Edmund (Britain)

- -

GRANDSTAND (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

9-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) v 23-Kevin Anderson (South Africa)

Not before 1700 GMT/1 PM ET

13-Johanna Konta (Britain) v 24-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland)

10-Gael Monfils (France) v Nicolas Almagro (Spain) (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)