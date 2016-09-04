Sept 3 Latest news from the sixth day of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Saturday (all times GMT):

0320 KYRGIOS RETIRES AFTER LOSING THIRD SET

Saturday action ended in anti-climactic fashion as controversial Nick Kyrgios retired after losing the third set against Illya Marchenko, who advances to meet Stan Wawrinka in the round of 16.

0250 KYRGIOS RETURNS FROM INJURY BREAK

Australian Nick Kyrgios limped to the locker room with an apparent hip injury, after losing the second set to Ukranian Illya Marchenko, but returned to the court about seven minutes later and the match resumed at one set apiece.

0110 WAWRINKA SURVIVES MATCH POINT TO BEAT EVANS

Third seed Stan Wawrinka survived a match point in the fourth-set tiebreak before triumphing in a five-set thriller against unseeded Briton Daniel Evans.

2220 WAWRINKA STRIKES BACK TO DRAW LEVEL WITH EVANS

Number three seed Stan Wawrinka fought back to take the second set 6-3 against Daniel Evans after the unseeded Briton won the first set 6-4.

2218 DEL POTRO REVEALS SECRET BEHIND HIS SUCCESS

"Working hard. I never give up. I trust on myself. I trust on my doctors, my team, my physical trainers. I know how hard should I work to be in this moment now. I know how can I get better in the future if I still working hard. That's it. Nothing magic, nothing strange. Just work hard."

Wildcard Juan Martin Del Potro says there is no magic formula behind his successful return from injury. The Argentine will face eighth seed Dominic Thiem in the last 16.

2200 MURRAY FINDS HIS RHYTHM TO SWEEP THIRD SET

Andy Murray stormed back to take the third set 6-2 and go 2-1 up against Paolo Lorenzi after the unseeded Italian edged out the Scot 7-5 in a second-set thriller.

2140 EVANS TAKES FIRST SET AGAINST WAWRINKA

Unseeded Briton Dan Evans has won the first set against number three seed Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland 6-4 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

2136 PLISKOVA PROGRESSES INTO ROUND FOUR

Women's 10th seed Karolina Pliskova moved into the last 16 with a straight-sets victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia.

2121 ALL SQUARE AS LORENZI TAKES SECOND SET AGAINST MURRAY

Unseeded Italian Paolo Lorenzi struck back to win a thrilling second set against a visbily frustrated number two seed Andy Murray and level their third-round match at a set apiece.

2050 PLISKOVA A SET UP AGAINST PAVLYUCHENKOVA

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, the women's 10th seed, has won her first set 6-2 against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, seeded 17th.

2040 SERENA'S SMILE LIGHTS UP OPEN AFTER MILESTONE WIN

"Actually, it was a really good feeling, I have to say. It is actually a really good feeling. So to be up there with both men and women is something that's super rare, and it actually feels good."

Serena Williams is all smiles after setting a record for the most number of grand slam matches won by a woman in the Open Era.

2037 WILDCARD DEL POTRO THROUGH TO LAST 16

Argentine Juan Martin del Potro beat Spain's David Ferrer 7-6(3) 6-2 6-3 and will face eighth seed Dominic Thiem of Austria in the fourth round.

2033 DIMITROV THROUGH TO ROUND FOUR

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov will face either Andy Murray or Italian Paolo Lorenzi in the last 16 after beating Joao Sousa of Portugal 6-4 6-1 3-6 6-2 in the third round.

2025 MURRAY EDGES FIRST SET AFTER FORCING TIEBREAK

Andy Murray, the number two seed, dropped his serve against Italy's Paolo Lorenzi but broke back immediately before winning a tiebreak to take the first set 7-6(4).

2005 KONJUH SETS UP RADWANSKA REMATCH

Unseeded Croat Ana Konjuh beat American Varvara Lepchenko 6-3 3-6 6-2 to set up a last-16 clash with fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland, who was almost beaten by the teenager in the second round of Wimbledon this year.

1916 MURRAY FACES OFF AGAINST LORENZI

Britain's Andy Murray, the men's second seed, is out on court at the Arthur Ashe Stadium for his third-round clash with unseeded Italian Paolo Lorenzi.

1855 SERENA STORMS INTO LAST 16

Six-times U.S. Open winner Serena Williams will face Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova in round four after dispatching unseeded Swede Johanna Larsson 6-2 6-1 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The top seed became the most successful female in the Open era as she registered a 307th career grand slam win.

1830 SHVEDOVA DOWNS ZHANG IN TWO SETS

Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova beat China's Zhang Shuai 6-2 7-5.

1800 THIEM COMPLETES COMEBACK WITH FOUR-SET WIN

Men's eighth seed Dominic Thiem of Austria lost the first set against Pablo Carreno Busta but dug deep to beat the Spaniard 1-6 6-4 6-4 7-5.

1750 RADWANSKA ROCKETS PAST GARCIA IN STRAIGHT SETS

Women's fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland overcame France's Caroline Garcia 6-2 6-3 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

1747 HALEP RELIEVED AFTER HUNGARIAN SCARE

"I don't know how I came back. I felt like I didn't play my best but I was fighting to the end for every ball ... I did everything I could today and I'm really happy I could finish the match in my way," said fifth seed Simona Halep after avoiding a third-round upset by defeating Hungary's Timea Babos 6-1 2-6 6-4.

1745 SERENA STEPS OUT AT ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

Six-times U.S. Open winner Serena Williams, the women's top seed, is out on court for her match with Sweden's Johanna Larsson.

1730 CSN COMPARISON STRIKES CHORD WITH CARLA SUAREZ NAVARRO

"I love my name. Sometimes the players, they only have the name and one surname. In Spain we have two, my father and my mother's surname. I know it's too long sometimes so CSN is really good. I like." -- Carla Suarez Navarro, who beat Russia's Elena Vesnina 6-4 6-3, is pleased to share the same initials as rock group Crosby, Stills and Nash.

1710 RADWANSKA PULLS AHEAD

Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska, the women's fourth seed, won the first set against Caroline Garcia of France at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

1645 THIEM BATTLES BACK TO ONE-SET LEAD

Men's eighth seed Dominic Thiem of Austria opened up a one-set lead against Pablo Carreno Busta after losing the first, leading the Spaniard 1-6 6-4 6-4.

1635 BABOS STRIKES BACK AGAINST HALEP

Hungarian Timea Babos battled back to force a deciding set against women's fifth seed Simona Halep of Romania, taking the second set 6-2 after losing the first 6-1.

1625 SUAREZ NAVARRO BEATS VESNINA IN STRAIGHT SETS

Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro, the women's 11th seed, beat Russia's Elena Vesnina 6-4 6-3 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

1542 HALEP TAKES LEAD AGAINST BABOS

Simona Halep of Romania, the women's fifth seed, won the first set against Timea Babos of Hungary 6-1 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

1530 THIEM LOSES FIRST SET TO BUSTA

Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain has won his first set against men's eighth seed Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-1 on the Grandstand court.

1500 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play gets underway on the main showcourts on a partially cloudy day at Flushing Meadows.

ORDER OF PLAY ON THE MAIN SHOWCOURTS:

Arthur Ashe Stadium (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

31-Timea Babos (Hungary) v 5-Simona Halep (Romania) (1700 GMT/1 PM ET)

1-Serena Williams (U.S.) v Johanna Larsson (Sweden)

Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) v 2-Andy Murray (Britain)

(2300 GMT/7 PM ET)

26-Laura Siegemund (Germany) v 6-Venus Williams (U.S.)

14-Nick Kyrgios (Australia) v Illya Marchenko (Ukraine)

- -

Louis Armstrong Stadium (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

11-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) v 19-Elena Vesnina (Russia)

4-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) v 25-Caroline Garcia (France)

Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) v 11-David Ferrer (Spain)

Daniel Evans (Britain) v 3-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)

Grandstand (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

8-Dominic Thiem (Austria) v Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain)

Ana Konjuh (Croatia) v Varvara Lepchenko (U.S.)

10-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) v 17-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia)

6-Kei Nishikori (Japan) v Nicolas Mahut (France) (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru and Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ed Osmond/Amlan Chakraborty)