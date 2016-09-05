Sept 4 Latest news from the seventh day of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Sunday (all times GMT):

0232 DJOKOVIC BREAKS EDMUND IN FIRST SET

Top seed Novak Djokovic had to wait until after 10pm local time to get on court for the final match of the day. The late start did not seem to faze the Serbian. He looked sharp early, breaking Briton Kyle Edmund in the third game to take a 2-1 lead early in the first set.

2216 NADAL LEVELS TO FORCE DECIDER AGAINST POUILLE

Fourth seed Rafael Nadal won the fourth set against Frenchman Lucas Pouille to force a decider in their last-16 encounter. The winner will face 10th seed Gael Monfils in the quarter-finals.

2205 SOCK SIGNS OFF WITH HEAD HELD HIGH

Jack Sock, who lost to ninth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France in the last 16, is proud to be the last American to exit the men's singles.

"I take pride in being the last one here. Obviously, I wanted to go out there and keep it going for not only myself but for the U.S. as a whole. Unfortunately I couldn't do that today."

2049 MISTAKES COST KEYS QUARTER-FINAL BERTH

American Madison Keys, seeded eighth, lost to unseeded Caroline Wozniacki 6-3 6-4 in the fourth round. Keys made 33 unforced errors to Wozniacki's seven.

"I feel like I was making mistakes and then getting behind in the score and trying to, you know, hit winners just to kind of quickly get back into games," the American said.

2036 TSONGA THROUGH AFTER BEATING SOCK IN FOUR SETS

Men's ninth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has beaten American Jack Sock 6-3 6-3 6-7(7) 6-2 to set up a quarter-final clash with either top seed Novak Djokivic or unseeded Briton Kyle Edmund.

2015 WOZNIACKI CONFIDENT SHE CAN HANDLE INTENSITY

Unseeded Dane Caroline Wozniacki, who beat American Madison Keys, says spending four hours a day in the gym helped her prepare for the intensity of the U.S. Open

"Clearly it's different to play intense matches and it's different adrenaline, but my body is ready to go through like a beating."

1845 WOZNIACKI SHUTS OUT KEYS IN STRAIGHT SETS

Unseeded Dane Caroline Wozniacki will face Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova in the quarter-finals after defeating American Madison Keys, the eighth seed, 6-3 6-4.

1825 VINCI PLAYS THROUGH PAIN TO REACH QUARTER-FINALS

Italy's Roberta Vinci talked about playing with pain after beating Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko 7-6(5) 6-2 in the last 16.

"I have some problem with my tendon, left leg. That's it. A little bit of pain in my back. A lot of pain, but I don't want to think about this injury."

1806 KONTA SAYS HARD WORK IS ITS OWN REWARD

Britain's Johanna Konta focuses on the positives after her last-16 exit at the hands of Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova.

"I know it sounds like a broken record, but if I were to be judging myself on results, it would be a very up and down sort of career. I take my enjoyment and my satisfaction of the effort I do put in on a daily basis. So if I look at it like that, I do think I did the best that I could today."

1730 SEVASTOVA SAYS TIME OUT OF GAME WAS TOUGH

Anastasija Sevastova, who was forced to quit tennis in 2013 due to injury, talked about her time out of the game after beating Britain's Johanna Konta 6-4 7-5 to become the first Latvian woman to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals since 1994.

"It was hard moments for me in 2013. I was injured and not having fun and I was kind of depressed, but now I'm back."

1714 MONFILS MARCHES INTO QUARTERS AFTER BEATING BAGHDATIS

Frenchman Gael Monfils, the 10th seed, has beaten Marcos Baghdatis 6-3 6-2 6-3 to enter the quarter-finals, where he will face either compatriot Lucas Pouille or Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

1659 KONTA CRASHES OUT AFTER LOSING TO SEVATSOVA

Briton Johanna Konta, the women's 13th seed, has lost to unseeded Anastasija Sevastova 6-4 7-5. The Latvian will face either Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki or American Madison Keys in the quarter-finals.

1647 VINCI INTO QUARTER-FINALS WITH STRAIGHT SETS WIN

Roberta Vinci of Italy, seeded seventh, is through to the quarter-finals after a 7-6(5) 6-2 victory against unseeded Lesia Tsurenko of the Ukraine.

1500 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play gets underway on the main showcourts on a partly cloudy day at Flushing Meadows.

ORDER OF PLAY ON THE MAIN SHOWCOURTS:

Order of play on the main showcourts at the U.S. Open on Sunday (prefix numbers denote seeding):

Arthur Ashe Stadium (1500 GMT/11 AM ET) 13-Johanna Konta (Britain) v Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 8-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 4-Rafa Nadal (Spain) v 24-Lucas Pouille (France)

(2300 GMT/7 PM ET) 14-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) v 2-Angelique Kerber (Germany) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Kyle Edmund (Britain)

--

Louis Armstrong Stadium

(1500 GMT/11 AM ET) 7-Roberta Vinci (Italy) v Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) 9-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) v 26-Jack Sock (U.S.)

--

Grandstand

(1500 GMT/11 AM ET) 10-Gael Monfils (France) v Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Rex Gowar/Andrew Both/Ken Ferris)