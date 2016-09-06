Sept 6 Latest news from the ninth day of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Tuesday (all times GMT):

2211 MONFILS SHARES THOUGHTS ON REACHING SECOND GRAND SLAM SEMI-FINAL

"Yeah, I think I missed a good chance two years ago against Roger (Federer), but, you know, I just live now, and now I'm happy. I played great tennis so far," Frenchman Gael Monfils said after dispatching compatriot Lucas Pouille in the last eight.

"You know, I have two days to recover to play my first semis here. I'm more than happy."

BRYAN BROTHERS KNOCKED OUT OF DOUBLES

Men's doubles third seeds and 16-time grand slam champions Bob and Mike Bryan were knocked out of the men's doubles by Spanish duo Marc Lopez and Feliciano Lopez 7-6(2) 4-6 6-3 in the fourth round.

2020 MORE CONFIDENT IN MYSELF, SAYS KERBER

"It's (self-belief) bigger, for sure. It's one of my best years now, so that's why my belief in myself is growing for sure," Germany's Angelique Kerber said after beating Italian Roberta Vinci.

"That's why I think I'm playing like I'm playing right now, that I'm really going for it with a lot of belief in my game and myself. Yeah, it's changed a lot in the last few months."

2018 MONFILS EASES PAST POUILLE TO REACH SEMI-FINALS

Men's 10th seed Gael Monfils capitalized on 44 unforced errors from 24th seed Lucas Pouille to beat his compatriot 6-4 6-3 6-3 and reach his first ever U.S. Open semi-finals.

The Frenchman will meet either top seed Novak Djokovic or ninth-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the last four.

1736 KERBER STORMS INTO SEMI-FINALS

Women's second seed Angelique Kerber had 33 winners to power past seventh-seeded Italian Roberta Vinci, the 2015 U.S. Open finalist, 7-5 6-0.

The German will face the winner between Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki and Latvian Anastasija Sevastova in the semi-finals.

1600 PLAY BEGINS ON MAIN SHOWCOURTS

Play gets underway on the main showcourts on day nine of the U.S. Open on a partly cloudy day at Flushing Meadows.

ORDER OF PLAY(prefix numbers denote seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (Play begins at 1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

7-Roberta Vinci (Italy) v 2-Angelique Kerber (Germany)

24-Lucas Pouille (France) v 10-Gael Monfils (France)

Not before 2300 GMT/7 PM ET

Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) v Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 9-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Frank Pingue and Mark Lamport-Stokes)