HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day 14 at the Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Highlights from day 14 of the Australian Open tennis championships on Sunday (all times GMT):
Sept 8 Latest news from the 11th day of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Thursday (all times GMT):
2200 NUMBER ONE SEEDS HERBERT AND MAHUT BEATEN
Men's doubles fourth seeds Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares advance to the final with a semi-final upset of defending champions and number one seeds Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut of France 7-5 4-6 6-3.
2200 GARCIA-MLADENOVIC THROUGH TO DOUBLES FINALS
Women's number one seeds Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic stormed into the women's doubles final with a 6-3 6-4 win against Martina Hingis and Coco Vandeweghe, the sixth seeds.
The French duo will face 12th seeds Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova, who ousted fifth-seeded Russians Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina 6-2 7-6(4).
1600 PLAY BEGINS ON SHOWCOURTS
The first of the two women's doubles semi-finals got play underway in the Grandstand Stadium.
ORDER OF PLAY
ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (Play starts at 2300GMT/7ET)
1-Serena Williams (U.S.)v 10-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)
Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) v 2-Angelique Kerber (Germany) (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru)
Jan 29 Following are some key stats from Roger Federer's 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 final win over Rafa Nadal at the Australian Open on Sunday. Federer Nadal Aces 20 4 Double Faults 3 3 Break points won 6/20 4/17 Winners 73 35 Net points won 29/40 10/12 Unforced errors 57 28
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 An emotional Roger Federer wiped away tears and urged Rafa Nadal to stay with him on the tour for years to come after felling his great rival to win his fifth Australian Open on Sunday.