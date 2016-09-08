Sept 8 Latest news from the 11th day of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Thursday (all times GMT):

2200 NUMBER ONE SEEDS HERBERT AND MAHUT BEATEN

Men's doubles fourth seeds Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares advance to the final with a semi-final upset of defending champions and number one seeds Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut of France 7-5 4-6 6-3.

2200 GARCIA-MLADENOVIC THROUGH TO DOUBLES FINALS

Women's number one seeds Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic stormed into the women's doubles final with a 6-3 6-4 win against Martina Hingis and Coco Vandeweghe, the sixth seeds.

The French duo will face 12th seeds Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova, who ousted fifth-seeded Russians Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina 6-2 7-6(4).

1600 PLAY BEGINS ON SHOWCOURTS

The first of the two women's doubles semi-finals got play underway in the Grandstand Stadium.

ORDER OF PLAY

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (Play starts at 2300GMT/7ET)

1-Serena Williams (U.S.)v 10-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) v 2-Angelique Kerber (Germany) (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru)