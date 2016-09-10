Sept 9 Latest news from the 12th day of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Friday (all times GMT):

0139 WAWRINKA TO MEET DJOKOVIC IN FINAL

The men's final on Sunday will pit Stan Wawrinka against top seed Novak Djokovic, after the Swiss third seed beat Kei Nishikori 4-6 7-5 6-4 6-2 in the evening semi-final.

2200 DJOKOVIC THROUGH TO FINAL AFTER MONFILS BATTLE

Defending champion and world number one Novak Djokovic overcame 10th-seeded Frenchman Gael Monfils 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-2 to reach the final of the U.S Open.

The Serb will face either sixth seed Kei Nishikori of Japan or Swiss Stan Wawrinka, seeded third, for the title in Sunday's title showdown.

2143 SECOND EDITION OF LAVER CUP TO BE HELD IN U.S.

The second edition of the Laver Cup, named after twice calendar-year grand slam champion Rod Laver, will be held in the United States in 2018.

The top six top players from Europe and six of their counterparts from the rest of the world will battle it out for the trophy. The inaugural edition will be hosted from Sept. 22-24, 2017, in Prague, Czech Republic.

1800 SIEGEMUND-PAVIC WIN FIRST SILVERWARE OF 2016 U.S. OPEN

The unseeded pairing of Laura Siegemund of Germany and Croatia's Mate Pavic upset seventh-seeded Americans Coco Vandeweghe and Rajeev Ram 6-4 6-4 to win the mixed doubles title.

1600 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY ON MAIN SHOWCOURTS

The mixed doubles finals got play underway on Arthur Ashe Stadium on the 12th day of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows.

ORDER OF PLAY

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (Play begins at 1900 GMT/3 PM ET)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 10-Gael Monfils (France)

3-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) v 6-Kei Nishikori (Japan) (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes/Frank Pingue/Andrew Both)