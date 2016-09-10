HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day 14 at the Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Highlights from day 14 of the Australian Open tennis championships on Sunday (all times GMT):
Sept 10 Latest news from the 13th day of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Saturday (all times GMT):
2225 KERBER CLINCHES WOMEN'S TITLE
Women's second seed Angelique Kerber fought back from a break down in the third set to beat 10th-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-3 4-6 6-4 to win the U.S. Open final.
The German clinched her second grand slam of the year, after winning the 2016 Australian Open.
1745 MURRAY AND SOARES TRIUMPH IN MEN'S DOUBLES
Men's doubles fourth seeds Jamie Murray of Britain and Brazil's Bruno Soares beat the Spanish duo of Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-2 6-3 in the final.
Murray and Soares also triumphed in the 2016 Australian Open.
1600 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY ON MAIN SHOWCOURTS
The men's doubles final kick started play at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on the 13th day of the U.S. Open on a bright day at Flushing Meadows.
ORDER OF PLAY (PREFIX DENOTES SEEDING)
ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM
Men's doubles final (Play starts at 1600 GMT/12 PM ET)
4-Jamie Murray (Britain) and Bruno Soares (Brazil) v Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain)
Not before 2000 GMT/4PM ET
Women's singles final
10-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) v 2-Angelique Kerber (Germany) (Compiled by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Both)
Jan 29 Following are some key stats from Roger Federer's 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 final win over Rafa Nadal at the Australian Open on Sunday. Federer Nadal Aces 20 4 Double Faults 3 3 Break points won 6/20 4/17 Winners 73 35 Net points won 29/40 10/12 Unforced errors 57 28
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 An emotional Roger Federer wiped away tears and urged Rafa Nadal to stay with him on the tour for years to come after felling his great rival to win his fifth Australian Open on Sunday.