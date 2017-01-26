MELBOURNE Jan 26 Highlights from day 11 of the Australian Open tennis championships on Thursday (all times GMT):

1142 FEDERER BEATS WAWRINKA TO BOOK HIS PLACE IN FINAL

Roger Federer survived a late fight back from fourth seed Stan Wawrinka to win the all-Swiss semi-final 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in three hours and four minutes.

1102 WAWRINKA FORCES MATCH INTO DECIDER

Stan Wawrinka forces his semi-final against Roger Federer into a deciding set after he beat his Swiss compatriot 6-4 in the fourth set to level the match.

1026 WAWRINKA STRIKES BACK

Stan Wawrinka shows no signs of wear and tear after he thrashed Roger Federer 6-1 in the third set. Federer leads two sets to one.

0958 FEDERER INCHES TOWARDS FINAL

Roger Federer broke early and comfortably held serve to win the second set 6-3 against Stan Wawrinka. The 17-times grand slam winner leads two sets to nil.

Wawrinka temporarily leaves the court in tears after receiving treatment from his trainer at the end of the set.

0931 FEDERER CLINCHES CLOSE FIRST SET

Roger Federer breaks Stan Wawrinka's serve at the fourth time of asking to win a tight first set 7-5 in the all-Swiss semi-final at Melbourne Park.

0740 VENUS ON HER CELEBRATIONS AFTER BEATING VANDEWEGHE

"That moment was just joy. It was a heartfelt match. If the match is 6-2 6-2, you know, the moment is kind of clear that it's going to happen. But she played so well," says Venus after beating fellow American Coco Vandeweghe 6-7(3) 6-2 6-3.

0715 PLAYING VENUS IN FINAL A DREAM COME TRUE FOR SERENA

"I was really proud of Venus -- another total inspiration -- my big sister. She's basically my world and my life, so she means everything to me and I was so happy for her. For us both to be in the final is the biggest dream come true for us," says Serena.

0708 VANDEWEGHE ALL PRAISE FOR 'GREAT CHAMPION' VENUS

"I think Venus is an unbelievable competitor. Putting age aside, age is just a number. For her to be the great champion that she is a great accomplishment. It doesn't matter if she's 36 or 18 or anything like that," says Vandeweghe.

0700 SERENA RACES PAST LUCIC-BARONI TO SET UP VENUS FINAL

Serena Williams wins her semi-final against Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-2 6-1 to set up a repeat of the 2003 Australian Open final against her sister Venus.

It will be the first time the Williams sisters have faced each other in the final of a grand slam since Wimbledon in 2009.

0644 KONTINEN AND PEERS INTO DOUBLES FINAL

Finland's Henri Kontinen and Australia's John Peers, the number four seeds, beat local duo Marc Polmans and Andrew Whittington to advance to a men's doubles final against Americans Bob and Mike Bryan.

0635 SERENA STORMS INTO THE LEAD AGAINST LUCIC-BARONI

Second seed Serena Williams wins the first set against unseeded Croat Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-2 to stay on course to join her sister Venus in the Australian Open final.

0545 VENUS BEATS VANDEWEGHE TO ENTER FINAL

Venus Williams comes from a set down to beat fellow American Coco Vandeweghe 6-7(3) 6-2 6-3 and reach her first Australian Open singles' final since 2003.

0500 VENUS ROARS BACK TO TAKE SECOND SET

Venus Williams responds to going a set down against Coco Vandeweghe by roaring back to win the second set 6-2.

0420 VANDEWEGHE WINS TIEBREAK TO TAKE FIRST SET

Unseeded American Coco Vandeweghe claims the first set 7-6(3) from compatriot Venus Williams in the women's singles semi-final.

0202 BRYANS THROUGH TO 30th GRAND SLAM FINAL

Bob and Mike Bryan advance to their 30th grand slam doubles final with a 7-6(1) 6-3 victory over Spaniards Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

The third seeds have won 16 grand slam doubles titles, the most by a pairing, though have not been victorious since the 2014 U.S. Open.

The match finished with the roof fully closed.

0134 PLAY RESUMES, ROOF STAYS PARTLY OPEN

Play on Rod Laver Arena has resumed with the roof still partially open but with the rain having stopped. Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez seal the first game of the second set in their men's doubles semi-final.

ORDER OF PLAY

ROD LAVER ARENA

Men's doubles semi-finals

3-Bob Bryan (U.S.)/Mike Bryan (U.S.) v Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain)/Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain)

Not before 0300:

Women's singles semi-finals

Coco Vandeweghe (U.S.) v 13-Venus Williams (U.S.)

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Croatia) v 2-Serena Williams(U.S.)

Not before 0830:

Men's singles semi-finals

17-Roger Federer (Switzerland) v 4-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury and Simon Jennings; Editing by John O'Brien/Peter Rutherford)