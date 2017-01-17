MELBOURNE Jan 17 Latest news from the second day of the Australian Open tennis championships on Tuesday (all times GMT):

1245 - RADWANSKA ON A BETWEEN-THE-LEGS SHOT SHE HIT

"I'm watching a lot of men's tennis and I just wanted to show that women can do it as well."

1240 - RADWANSKA THROUGH AFTER SECOND SET WOBBLE

Third seed Agnieszka Radwanska survived a second set wobble to beat Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova 6-1 4-6 6-1 in the final match on Rod Laver Arena and take her place in the second round.

The Pole will next face Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.

1230 KARLOVIC ON HOW HE FELT AFTER HIS MARATHON VICTORY

"Arm is good, but my knee, my back, little bit not so good. Elbow. All in all, it's okay. Every day it's like this."

1140 MARATHON ON COURT 19

Ivo Karlovic fired down 75 aces in a remarkable Australian Open first-round marathon against Argentina's Horacio Zeballos which lasted five hours 15 minutes and finished with a 6-7(6) 3-6 7-5 6-2 22-20 victory for the Croatian.

Despite its length, the contest was still 38 minutes shy of the record for the longest match at the Australian Open - the 2012 final between Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal having gone five hours and 53 minutes.

1135 HAAS ON EMPTY AS COMEBACK ENDS IN WITHDRAWAL

Tommy Haas vowed to play on even though his first match since October 2015 ended with retirement after the second set.

"I felt like physically I was empty. I didn't have anything left in the tank, to be quite honest. I don't think I've ever experienced it that way before in my career playing any matches. And it didn't feel good. I just felt shortness of breath. Couldn't really focus. That's not a good thing."

1042 DJOKOVIC AFTER HIS VICTORY ON ROD LAVER ARENA

"It feels like home. It feels like coming back to the place where I had an incredible amount of beautiful memories."

1040 CHAMPION DJOKOVIC THROUGH TO SECOND ROUND

Novak Djokovic launched his bid for a record seventh Australian Open title with an impressive 6-1 7-6(4) 6-2 win over Fernando Verdasco. The Serb ironman faces Denis Istomin in the second round.

READ MORE

Djokovic makes no mistake against Nadal-slayer Verdasco

Rublev preparing to land knockout blow on Murray

Ace high Karlovic prevails in Court 19 marathon

Wozniacki leaves behind White House memories to halt slide

Australian Open blazes but extreme heat avoided

Appetite for destruction helps Zverev into second round

Efficient Raonic dusts off Brown to advance

Comeback kid Nadal mangles Mayer in Melbourne

Serena swats doubts, Bencic aside to advance

British dark horse Konta negotiates tricky start

INTERVIEW-Confident Pliskova targets maiden slam title

Kerber hoping first-round wake-up call will ease nerves

Australian Open order of play on Wednesday

1010 DIMITROV BRUSHES ASIDE O'CONNELL TO ADVANCE

Bulgarian 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov, aided by a stellar 98 percent first serve points won, had little to sweat over as he beat Australian Christopher O'Connell 7-6(2) 6-3 6-3 in a little over two hours.

Dimitrov, fresh from winning the Brisbane International, takes on South Korea's Chung Hyeon in the second round.

0956 PAIRE THROUGH AFTER HAAS RETIRES

France's Benoit Paire has advanced to the second round as 38-year-old German Tommy Haas sustained an injury and retired from the match shortly after dropping the second set. Paire was leading 7-6(2) 6-4.

0905 MONFILS WALTZ PAST VESELY TO PROGRESS

Flamboyant French sixth seed Gael Monfils secured a routine 6-2 6-3 6-2 victory over Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely to set up a second-round clash with Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov.

0835 FERRER COMFORTABLY THROUGH TO SECOND ROUND

David Ferrer had no problem nullifying the threat from the sloppy Omar Jasika, who hit nine winners to go with his 37 unforced errors, as the Spanish 21st seed beat the Australian 6-3 6-0 6-2 in an hour and 25 minutes.

0744 OFF COURT, WOZNIACKI SETS SIGHTS ON TORRES, GYLLENHAAL

"Well, one would be Fernando Torres, the soccer player. I was always a big fan of his. That's one of the only people I've ever gotten star-struck of," Wozniacki said when asked whom she would like to get a selfie with.

"I went to a Liverpool game once. They asked me if I wanted to meet him. I was, like, shaking. I completely blanked on that. So probably him. And then (actor) Jake Gyllenhaal."

0739 STOSUR ON HER SECOND STRAIGHT FIRST ROUND EXIT FROM HER HOME SLAM

"Yeah, well, it's just disappointing. I mean, you get a bit sick of this feeling. It's one of those things. You're disappointed, you're upset, angry, what could I have done."

0725 THIEM WOBBLES INTO SECOND ROUND

Eighth seed Dominic Thiem struggled to convert his break points but survived a first set wobble to come from behind and beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-3.

0710 GASQUET DOWNS MOTT TO ADVANCE

French 18th seed Richard Gasquet secured a routine 6-4 6-4 6-2 victory over Australia's Blake Mott. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury and Shravanth Vijayakumar, editing Pritha Sarkar)