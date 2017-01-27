MELBOURNE Jan 27 Highlights from day 12 of the Australian Open tennis championships on Friday (all times GMT):

1346 NADAL BEATS DIMITROV TO SET UP FINAL AGAINST FEDERER

Rafa Nadal rolls back the years to beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 5-7 7-6(5) 6-7(4) 6-4 in a thrilling semi-final lasting nearly five hours and will his great rival Roger Federer in the final on Sunday.

1242 DIMITROV FORCES SEMI INTO DECIDER

After near flawless service games from both players, Dimitrov forces his semi-final against Nadal into a deciding set, beating the Spanish ninth seed 7-6(4) in the fourth set to level the match.

1137 NADAL TAKES LEAD

Nadal wins a thrilling third set 7-6(5) against an aggressive Dimitrov, who made 20 unforced errors to go with his 16 winners, in an hour and 10 minutes. Nadal leads two sets to one.

1027 DIMITROV CLINCHES CLOSE SECOND SET

Dimitrov needed to break Nadal's serve three times before winning a tight second set 7-5. The match is tied one set each.

0926 NADAL TAKES FIRST SET

Nadal broke early and comfortably held serve to win the first set 6-3 against Dimitrov in the semi-final.

0810 MATTEK-SANDS AND SAFAROVA WIN WOMEN'S DOUBLES FINAL

America's Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Czech Lucie Safarova came from a set down against Andrea Hlavackova and Peng Shuai to win the women's doubles final 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3.

0740 SPEARS AND CABAL INTO MIXED DOUBLES FINALS

American Abigail Spears and Colombian Juan Sebastian Cabal have beaten Ukraine's Elina Svitolina and Australian Chris Guccione 7-6(1) 6-2 to enter the mixed doubles finals, where they will face Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig.

0725 MATTEK-SANDS AND SAFAROVA FIGHT BACK

Number two seeds Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova draw level in the women's doubles final against Andrea Hlavackova and Peng Shuai after winning the second set 6-3.

0644 HLAVACKOVA AND PENG EDGE AHEAD IN DOUBLES FINAL

Czech Republic's Andrea Hlavackova and China's Peng Shuai win the first set 7-6(4) against America's Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Czech Lucie Safarova, the number two seeds, in the women's doubles final.

0530 MIRZA AND DODIG INTO MIXED DOUBLES FINAL

India's Sania Mirza and Croat Ivan Dodig, the second seeds, beat local duo Samantha Stosur and Sam Groth 6-4 2-6 10-5 to reach the mixed doubles final.

0400 MIXED DOUBLES SEMI-FINAL GETS UNDERWAY AT ROD LAVER

Australian duo Samantha Stosur and Sam Groth are out on court to face second seeds Sania Mirza of India and Ivan Dodig of Croatia in the mixed doubles semi-finals.

