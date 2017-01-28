Jan 28 Highlights from day 13 of the Australian Open tennis championships on Saturday (all times GMT):

1200 KONTINEN AND PEERS WIN MEN'S DOUBLES FINAL

Fourth seeds Henri Kontinen of Finland and Australian John Peers beat number three seeds Bob and Mike Bryan 7-5 7-5 to win the men's doubles final.

READ MORE

Record-breaker Serena hails inspirational Venus

Serena wins Australian Open for 23rd grand slam crown

FACTBOX-Australian Open winner Serena Williams

Match stats - Serena v Venus Williams Australian Open final

FACTBOX-List of Serena Williams' 23 grand slam singles titles

FACTBOX-List of leading women's grand slam winners in professional era

Tennis-Australian Open women's singles champions

Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Sunday

Deja vu slam to climax with vintage Roger-Rafa show

FEATURE-Is there life after Roger and Rafa?

FACTBOX-Roger Federer v Rafa Nadal head-to-head results

FACTBOX-Australian Open finalist Roger Federer

FACTBOX-Australian Open finalist Rafa Nadal

Nadal edges Dimitrov to set up dream final against Federer

1025 I COULDN'T HAVE DONE IT WITHOUT VENUS, SAYS SERENA

"She's an amazing person, there's no way I would be at 23 without her... She's the only reason the Williams sisters exist, so thank you for inspiring me to be the best that I can be," says Serena Williams, who beat big sister Venus in the Australian Open final to claim her 23rd grand slam title.

1015 YOU MEAN THE WORLD TO ME SERENA, SAYS VENUS

"Congratulations Serena on number 23, I've been right there with you, some of them I've lost with you. Your win has always been my win, you know that. I'm enormously proud of you, you mean the world to me," says Venus Williams after losing to her sister Serena in the Australian Open final.

1000 SERENA BEATS VENUS TO CLAIM AUSTRALIAN OPEN TITLE

Serena Williams beats sister Venus 6-4 6-4 to win the Australian Open for the seventh time and claim her 23rd grand slam singles title overall, the most in the professional era.

0920 SERENA TAKES OPENING SET FROM SISTER VENUS

Serena Williams wins a keenly contested first set against her sister Venus 6-4 in 41 minutes.

0830 VENUS AND SERENA ARRIVE ON COURT

Venus and Serena Williams arrive on court for the women's singles final.

ORDER OF PLAY:

ROD LAVER ARENA

Not before 0830:

Women's singles - Final

13-Venus Williams (U.S.) v 2-Serena Williams (U.S.)

Men's doubles - Final

4-Henri Kontinen (Finland)/John Peers (Australia) v 3-Bob Bryan (U.S.)/Mike Bryan (U.S.) (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)