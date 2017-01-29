MELBOURNE Jan 29 Highlights from day 14 of the Australian Open tennis championships on Sunday (all times GMT):

1240 CLASS ACT FEDERER CONGRATULATES NADAL ON COMEBACK

"There's no draws in tennis but I would have been happy to share one with Rafa tonight. I wasn't sure if I was going to make it. I hope to see you next year and if not it's been a wonderful run here," says Roger Federer, who won his fifth Australian Open title on Sunday.

1235 NADAL VOWS TO KEEP ON FIGHTING AFTER LOSING FINAL

"Congrats to Roger, just amazing the way he's playing after so long away from the tour. It's been a great month for me, I worked a lot to get where I am today. It was a great match and I think Roger probably deserved it a little more than me. I will keep on fighting," says Rafa Nadal, who like Roger Federer, made a successful comeback from injury to reach the final.

1215 FEDERER CROWNED AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPION

Switzerland's Roger Federer beats Rafa Nadal 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 to claim his fifth Australian Open title and his 18th grand slam title overall.

1120 FEDERER TAKES MEDICAL TIMEOUT

Switzerland's Federer calls for a medical timeout before the fifth set of the men's singles final gets underway.

1115 NADAL DIGS DEEP TO FORCE DECIDER

Rafa Nadal wins the fourth set 6-3 against Roger Federer to level the men's singles final at two sets apiece and force a decider.

1035 ELEGANT FEDERER REGAINS UPPER HAND

Roger Federer wins the third set 6-1 against Rafa Nadal to open up a 2-1 lead over the hard-hitting Spaniard.

0955 NADAL BOUNCES BACK TO CLAIM SECOND SET

Rafa Nadal wins the second set 6-3 against Roger Federer to level the men's singles final at one set apiece.

0910 FEDERER TAKES FIRST SET AGAINST NADAL

Switzerland's Roger Federer wins the first set 6-4 against Spain's Rafa Nadal, the number nine seed.

0825 NADAL AND FEDERER OUT ON COURT FOR MEN'S SINGLES FINAL

Spain's Rafa Nadal and Switzerland's Roger Federer arrive on court at the Rod Laver Arena for the men's singles final.

0610 SPEARS AND CABAL WIN MIXED DOUBLES FINAL

Unseeded Abigail Spears and Juan Sebastian Cabal beat second seeds Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig 6-2 6-4 to win the mixed doubles final.

0535 SPEARS AND CABAL TAKE FIRST SET IN MIXED DOUBLES FINAL

American Abigail Spears and Colombian Juan Sebastian Cabal win the first set of the mixed doubles final 6-2 against India's Sania Mirza and Croatia's Ivan Dodig, the number two seeds.

