Britain's Johanna Konta (L) shakes hands with Czech Republic's Denisa Allertova after Konta won their third round match at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien Action Images via Reuters

Russia's Ekaterina Makarova celebrates after winning her third round match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Spain's Garbine Muguruza reacts during her third round match against Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Germany's Annika Beck (R) hugs compatriot Laura Siegemund after Beck won their third round match at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/John French

Belarus' Victoria Azarenka serves during her third round match against Japan's Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts as she sits in her chair during her third round match against Belarus' Victoria Azarenka at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Canada's Milos Raonic signs autographs after winning his third round match against Serbia's Viktor Troicki at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

MELBOURNE Latest news from the sixth day of the Australian Open on Saturday (all times GMT):

0509 WAWRINKA LETS HIS TENNIS DO THE TALKING

2014 champion Stan Wawrinka, who is losing his voice because of a cold, marched into the last 16 with a straightforward 6-2 6-3 7-6(3) victory over Czech Lukas Rosol.

0440 KERBER WHIPS THROUGH THIRD ROUND TIE

German seventh seed Angelique Kerber took less than an hour to beat American Madison Brengle 6-1 6-3 on Margaret Court Arena, setting up a last 16 meeting with compatriot Annika Beck.

0430 CENTURY UP AS ISNER ACES LOPEZ

John Isner sent down 44 aces as he came from behind to beat Spaniard Feliciano Lopez 6-7(8) 7-6(5) 6-2 6-4. The 10th seeded American has served up 101 aces in the tournament so far.

READ MORE

Raonic dedicates win to La Loche victims

Third seed Muguruza knocked off balance by Strycova

Azarenka hammers qualifier Osaka to reach fourth round

Milestones race by as Djokovic, Serena lead old guard through

0328 RAONIC ROLLS ON

Canadian Milos Raonic motored into the fourth round with a dominant 6-2 6-3 6-4 over Serbian Viktor Troicki at Margaret Court Arena. The big-serving 13th seed dedicated his win to the community of La Loche, a remote Canadian town which was rocked on Friday by a school shooting that killed four people.

0253 AZARENKA PREDICTS GREAT THINGS FOR OSAKA

"She was unpredictable and she surprised me with her game. She looks like she will have a great future and I can't wait for to see her in more grand slams."

0248 AZARENKA WASTES LITTLE TIME TO BEAT OSAKA

Two-time champion Victoria Azarenka continued her march through a relatively easy side of the draw with a 6-1 6-1 victory over rising Japanese player Naomi Osaka. The Belarusian needed just 56 minutes to defeat the teenager on Rod Laver Arena and will now meet Barbora Strycova in the fourth round.

0226 BECK BEATS SIEGEMUND

German Annika Beck makes her first grand slam fourth round with a 6-0 6-4 victory over compatriot Laura Siegemund.

0128 MUGURUZA BUNDLED OUT BY STRYCOVA

Third seed Garbine Muguruza became the 22nd seeded player in the women's draw to be bundled out of the tournament, losing 6-3 6-2 to Czech veteran Barbora Strycova in 76 minutes.

0121 MAKAROVA BEATS PLISKOVA AGAIN

Ekaterina Makarova defeats ninth-seed Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-2, repeating her victory of last year when she knocked the Czech out in the third round before making the semi-finals, where she lost to Russian compatriot Maria Sharapova.

0119 KONTA USING CROWD AND ADRENALINE TO FUEL RUN

"It was not easy out here today. She is an incredibly tough opponent and I had a tough match against her at the French Open last year. I had to fight for every point."

"I'm feeling pretty good, it's amazing what adrenaline does."

0116 BRITON KONTA THROUGH TO FOURTH ROUND

Johanna Konta becomes the first British woman since Jo Durie in 1987 to reach the fourth round at the Australian Open after a 6-2 6-2 victory over unseeded Czech Denisa Allertova.

0040 OUTER COURTS GET READY FOR PLAY

Players in the main singles draw, doubles and junior tournaments have started to warm-up on the outer courts after the rain cleared. Conditions are expected to remain overcast all day though the drizzle is not forecast to return.

0010 DRIZZLE DELAYS START ON OUTER COURTS

Play got underway as scheduled under cover on the three main showcourts but some early rain delayed the start on the outer courts until at least 0030. The temperature at Melbourne Park was 19 degrees Celsius (66 Fahrenheit).

0005 ORDER OF PLAY (PREFIX DENOTES SEEDING)

Rod Laver Arena

Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) v 3-Garbine Muguruza (Spain)

14-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v Naomi Osaka (Japan)

Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) v 4-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)

From 0800 GMT

15-Madison Keys (U.S.) v 20-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia)

16-Bernard Tomic (Australia) v John Millman (Australia)

Margaret Court Arena

21-Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) v 9-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

13-Milos Raonic (Canada) v 21-Viktor Troicki (Serbia)

7-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v Madison Brengle (U.S.)

From 0800 GMT

32-Joao Sousa (Portugal) v 2-Andy Murray (Britain)

Varvara Lepchenko (U.S.) v Shuai Zhang (China)

Hisense Arena

Johanna Konta (Britain) v Denisa Allertova (Czech Republic)

18-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) v 10-John Isner (U.S.)

23-Gael Monfils (France) v Stephane Robert (France)

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)