By Greg Stutchbury
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Jan 25 Caroline Wozniacki must
grit her teeth and go toe-to-toe with the power players of
women's tennis because they are not going away anytime soon,
says former world number one Martina Hingis.
Wozniacki was bundled out of the Australian Open by champion
Kim Clijsters in the quarter-finals on Tuesday and consequently
will lose the world's top ranking at the end of the tournament,
having been battered by the powerful Belgian.
The Dane, like Hingis before her, relies more on intelligent
shot making and court craft than force, and while she appears to
have got stronger in the last year and is hitting the ball
harder, she has struggled to consistently deal with the power of
players like Clijsters, Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams.
"I didn't step back. I tried not to let them push me
(around)", Hingis said when asked if she had any advice for the
artful Wozniacki.
"Eventually you play one Williams, you play the second, you
play (Lindsay) Davenport, you play (Jennifer) Capriati, who were
all pushing forward.
"They were stronger than me. It's hard to play three, four
players like that in a row (because) it's three setter after
three setter after three setter.
"Today you just can't let yourself get pushed back.
"That's what she has to do. She has to try to move in, step
forward, otherwise there is always going to be somebody coming
on top of her at a grand slam."
Hingis won five grand slam titles, including three
successive Australian Open titles, said she had noticed during
her own career that the game was moving to more power players.
"At that time I still had the strategy and everything was
different," the 31-year-old Swiss said. "At that time I still
was able to sneak in a few dropshots and angles.
"It's still nice to see when girls do it today, but you just
have less time.
"Now it's the power and the control and the racquet speed,
the balls, the court. Everything has made progress. It's normal.
"The sport evolves, and so did women's tennis."
(Editing by Patrick Johnston; To comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more tennis stories