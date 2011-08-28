NEW YORK, AUG 27 - By Julian
Linden
NEW YORK Aug 27 The usual last-minute
preparations for the U.S. Open were aborted on Saturday as
Flushing Meadows was shut down in anticipation of Hurricane
Irene, which was expected to hit New York this weekend.
Players were told to go and find alternative places to
practice as officials took the unusual step of locking up the
National Tennis Center in the countdown to the last grand slam
of the year.
Some of the top players, including Serena Williams and world
number one Novak Djokovic, cancelled their scheduled press
conferences as the first showers arrived on Saturday afternoon
and security prepared to lock the gates in preparation for the
storm.
With the practice courts closed and Flushing Meadows
unusually quiet, the Hurricane was the main topic of
conversation for the few players who did attend their press
confernces.
"It's somewhat scary, because we don't know how hard it's
going to hit us," said five-time champion Roger Federer.
"I've got family. We're in New York City. And it's not just
a regular city.
"It's unusual, but we'll follow the news closely and we'll
try to stay as safe as we can so we get through it."
Officials have already taken the unusual step of cancelling
Sunday's annual Arthur Ashe Kids Day, where players practice and
meet with the public to help raise money for charity.
The worst of the storm was expected to be over by Sunday
night but officials won't know whether the tournament will
proceed as planned on Moday until they inspect the venue for any
damage.
Britain's Andy Murray was not due to play until Tuesday at
the earliest and said he had been stocking up on food supplies,
just in case he has an even longer wait to play.
"I think people are right to be pretty cautious about it,"
said the Scotsman.
"We don't see weather like this from the UK. It's never,
never this bad.
"So I think just have to wait and see what it's like,
because I have no idea what to expect."
But not everyone was expecting the worst. Russia's Maria
Sharapova, who has been based in the U.S. since she was child,
said she was not taking an y extra precautions.
"Well, I'm a Florida girl, so I'm used to this stuff," she
said.
"I think everyone's a bit overreacting about everything, but
of course you have to take precaution and all that.
"Where are we going to go? I just hope that our hotel is
nice and tough and sturdy."
