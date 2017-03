NEW YORK, Sept 6 Kei Nishikori became the first Japanese player to reach a grand slam men's singles final when he beat top-seeded, world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia 6-4 1-6 7-6(4) 6-3 in the U.S. Open semi-finals on Saturday.

The 10th-seeded Nishikori will meet the winner of the later semi-final between 17-times grand slam winner Roger Federer of Switzerland and 14th seed Marin Cilic of Croatia (Reporting by Larry Fine, editing by Gene Cherry)