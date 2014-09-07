UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer tops Wawrinka in all-Swiss Indian Wells final
* Wawrinka first player to break Federer in fortnight (Adds quotes and detail)
NEW YORK Sept 7 Top ranked Serena Williams won her third consecutive U.S. Open women's championship when she defeated Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki 6-3 6-3 on Sunday.
The grand slam title was the 18th of Williams' career but the American's first this year. (Reporting by Steve Keating, editing by Gene Cherry)
* Players combine for 16 service breaks in 34 games (Adds details, quotes)
March 19 Elena Vesnina survived a battle of attrition to beat fellow Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4 in the women's final at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert on Sunday.