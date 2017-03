NEW YORK, Sept 8 Marin Cilic crushed Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-3 6-3 6-3 in the U.S. Open final on Monday to become the first Croatian to win a grand slam title in 13 years.

The victory, which denied Nishikori's bid to become the first Asian man to win a grand slam, was sweet redemption for Cilic having sat out last year's U.S. Open while serving a four-month doping ban. (Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Frank Pingue)