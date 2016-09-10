NEW YORK, Sept 10 Germany's second seeded Angelique Kerber beat Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-3 4-6 6-4 to win the U.S. Open final on Saturday, and collect her second grand slam title of the year.

Kerber, who will officially take over from Serena Williams as the world's top ranked player on Monday, celebrated her coronation battling past the 10th seeded Czech in two hours and seven minutes on a steamy Arthur Ashe Stadium court. (Reporting by Steve Keating. Editing by Larry Fine.)