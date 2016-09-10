HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day 14 at the Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Highlights from day 14 of the Australian Open tennis championships on Sunday (all times GMT):
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Germany's second seeded Angelique Kerber beat Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-3 4-6 6-4 to win the U.S. Open final on Saturday, and collect her second grand slam title of the year.
Kerber, who will officially take over from Serena Williams as the world's top ranked player on Monday, celebrated her coronation battling past the 10th seeded Czech in two hours and seven minutes on a steamy Arthur Ashe Stadium court. (Reporting by Steve Keating. Editing by Larry Fine.)
Jan 29 Following are some key stats from Roger Federer's 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 final win over Rafa Nadal at the Australian Open on Sunday. Federer Nadal Aces 20 4 Double Faults 3 3 Break points won 6/20 4/17 Winners 73 35 Net points won 29/40 10/12 Unforced errors 57 28
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 An emotional Roger Federer wiped away tears and urged Rafa Nadal to stay with him on the tour for years to come after felling his great rival to win his fifth Australian Open on Sunday.