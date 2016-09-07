NEW YORK, Sept 7 Japan's Kei Nishikori overcame second seed Andy Murray for a grueling 1-6 6-4 4-6 6-1 7-5 victory on Wednesday to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals.

Nishikori, who became the first Asian man to reach a grand slam final when he finished runner-up at the 2014 U.S. Open, broke the Scotsman in the 11th game of the fifth set with a brilliant reflex volley and served out to complete the comeback triumph.

The upset ended a stellar run by Murray that had taken him to seven successive finals, including victories at Wimbledon, the Rio Olympics, Queen's Club and Rome.

The sixth-seeded Nishikori will meet either double grand slam winner Stan Wawrinka or 2009 U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro in the last four at Flushing Meadows. (Editing by Frank Pingue)