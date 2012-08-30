By Steve Ginsburg
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 30 Serbians Ana Ivanovic and
Jelena Jankovic, a pair former number one-ranked players hoping
to get back to the top of the women's game, coasted into the
third round of the U.S. Open under sunny skies at Flushing
Meadows on Thursday.
Twelfth seed Ivanovic blew by Sweden's Sofia Arvidsson 6-2
6-2 in 64 minutes, while Jankovic, seeded 27th, had a little
more difficult time in stopping Lara Arruabarrena-Vecino, 6-4
6-2.
On the men's side, Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga became the
first high-profile casualty when he was upset 6-4 1-6 6-1 6-3 by
Slovakian Martin Klizan in a second-round match.
Serena Williams, the fourth seed looking to build on her
Wimbledon and Olympic titles, plays Spain's Maria Jose Martinez
Sanchez later Thursday, while world number one Roger Federer
battles Bjorn Phau of Germany.
Ivanovic opened the day's program before a sparse crowd on
Arthur Ashe Stadium, while Jankovic played on outside court 17,
a far cry from when they were both title contenders.
Arvidsson's counter-punching groundstrokes did little to
offset the arsenal of Ivanovic, who is looking to advance to the
quarter-finals for the first time at Flushing Meadows.
"I'm very happy about today's match because she's a tough
opponent," said Ivanovic, who enjoyed a 39-7 advantage in
winners. "She does retrieve a lot of balls. She likes to use
pace off an opponent... I'm very pleased."
Jankovic took advantage of 39 unforced errors by her Spanish
rival to win in one hour, 45 minutes.
"She was a tough opponent, she has a Spanish game," said
Jankovic, in reference to Arruabarrena-Vecino's penchant for
top-spin groundstrokes featuring long rallies.
"She has that good forehand with a lot of spin. She's very
solid off the ground. She wasn't giving me any easy points. I
had to work hard for each one."
Ivanovic, the 2008 French Open winner who is nursing a foot
injury, said she is hungry to give herself a shot at winning
another grand slam.
"It's been a long process of getting my mind there and my
body and game and everything together," she said.
"Still, it's going to be a lot of hard work and a long
process but I'm starting to enjoy it as well. If it doesn't
happen this week, it's coming. Things are coming together."
Jankovic, who reached the Open semi-finals in 2006, echoed
Ivanovic's sentiments.
"I really want to get back," she said. "I'm really working
hard and feeling much fitter than I used to be," she said. "This
year I've struggled a lot. I wasn't fit, I wasn't feeling my
game and I had a lot of injuries.
"I've worked hard to come back physically and now I hope it
will start to pay off. I'm already doing so much better than I
used to. Hopefully, this is just the beginning."
Tsonga, seeded fifth and ranked sixth in the world, produced
a lacklustre display as he was outplayed by the world number 52
in suffering his earliest-ever exit from Flushing Meadows.
"I played very, very well today," a beaming Klizan said
after beating a top 10 player for the first time. "I was
concentrating on each point. I felt comfortable on the court.
"I tried to do my best. That's it. I won and I'm very
happy."
The triumph enabled the 23-year-old Klizan to reach the
third round of a grand slam for the first time.
"I had no pressure," he said. "If I lose, then I lose. I
lose with a good player. But I won and I'm very happy."
