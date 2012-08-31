By Steve Ginsburg
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 31 Defending champions Novak
Djokovic and Samantha Stosur continued their easy paths through
the U.S. Open on Friday, while China's Li Na became the latest
victim of British giant-killer Laura Robson.
Djokovic blitzed Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva 6-2 6-1 6-2
on sun-drenched Arthur Ashe Stadium court, while Stosur used the
same venue to send off American Vavara Lepchenko 7-6 6-2.
But it was Robson's gritty 6-4 6-7 6-2 triumph over former
French Open champion Li, who triumphed in Cincinnati earlier
this month, that created the biggest buzz at the year's final
grand slam.
Robson sent four-times grand slam champion Kim Clijsters
into retirement in the second round but her upset of
ninth-seeded Li surely made believers of those who thought she
might be a one-hit wonder.
Next up in the fourth round is Australian Stosur.
"I have had a fairly tough draw, haven't I?" the soft-spoken
18-year-old told reporters with a laugh.
"You have to beat who is in front of you. ... That's what I
managed to do so far. I play Stosur now, who is defending champ.
That's going to be really tough.
At 2-2 in the third set, Robson thought she had broken serve
but umpire Louise Engzell ruled that the point should be
replayed, even though Li had missed with her return.
The 89th-ranked Robson, however, refused to bend, breaking
Li's serve twice to lead 5-2 before serving out the match.
"I wouldn't say I wasn't distracted. I was a little bit
annoyed," Robson said of the umpire's call. "But that's what
happens from time to time, so you've got to deal with it."
LOVE AFFAIR
While Robson's star is rising, Andy Roddick's is on the way
out as the American faces up and coming Australian Bernard Tomic
under the lights later Friday at Ashe Stadium in what could be
his last career match.
New Yorkers have always loved Roddick and the 24,000 in
attendance will surely bring that love affair to a new level
given Roddick's announcement on Thursday that he is retiring
after the tournament.
After the Roddick match, top seed Victoria Azarenka of
Belarus takes on China's Zheng Jie, the 28th seed.
In other matches, third seeded Russian Maria Sharapova, the
2006 U.S. Open winner, advanced easily, as did Spain's fourth
seed David Ferrer on the men's side.
Djokovic dropped just two games in his opening-round win
over Italy's Paolo Lorenzi and Silva managed only three more as
the second-seeded Serb was in a different class.
"I didn't know much about my opponent," said Djokovic.
"Never saw him play. So that could have been difficult at the
start in order to figure out what his game plan is. But I played
well from the start to the end."
Stosur was broken in the opening game of her match, setting
the tone for a gruelling first set, which lasted 59 minutes. But
the Australian secured the tiebreaker 7-5 and blew through the
second set over a frustrated Lepchenko in 29 minutes.
"As the match went on I probably became a little bit more
comfortable, got used to her spin, and maybe the wind a little
bit more," said Stosur, who lost only five games in her first
two matches. "Once I got that first set then maybe I relaxed a
little bit more."
(Editing by Frank Pingue)