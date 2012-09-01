By Steve Ginsburg
NEW YORK, Sept 1 Top-ranked Roger Federer
continued his dynamic U.S. Open form in near-tropical conditions
on Saturday while fourth seed Serena Williams avenged a shock
defeat she suffered in January.
With a possible semi-final showdown with Federer looming,
Britain's Andy Murray remained in the hunt for his first grand
slam crown by defeating Spain's Feliciano Lopez to reach the
fourth round.
Women's second seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland set up a
fourth-round tussle with Italy's Roberta Vinci by easing by
former world number one Jelena Jankovic 6-3 7-5 at a steamy
Arthur Ashe Stadium.
"With the hot conditions you really have to fight yourself
more than your opponent," said Radwanska, a sentiment echoed by
several players.
Federer cruised past Fernando Verdasco 6-3 6-4 6-4 in two
hours and two minutes, blasting seven aces and 30 winners
against the 25th-seeded Spaniard.
The five-times U.S. Open champion, who has not dropped a set
in the tournament, next faces American Mardy Fish or Frenchman
Gilles Simon for a place in the quarter-finals.
Verdasco, 28, had 35 unforced errors and 10 double faults as
he lost to Swiss Federer for the fifth time in as many meetings.
Williams, seeking her fourth U.S. Open title, needed a break
of serve in the final game of the opening set to grab the
momentum as she ousted Russian Ekaterina Makarova 6-4 6-0.
Makarova buckled under the pressure of her first-set letdown
and was blown away in the second in just 32 minutes.
The Russian knocked out Williams in the fourth round of this
year's Australian Open and the American said she was "motivated"
to turn the tables at the year's final grand slam tournament.
PAINFUL VIDEO
The 30-year-old Williams, a 14-times grand slam champion,
said it was painful to watch a video of her defeat by Makarova.
"Knowing that I lost (I thought it) could definitely happen
again," said the Wimbledon and London Olympic champion. "I did
not want that to happen.
"Whether I learned something from that match, I don't know.
I really hate watching matches that I lose unless I'm punishing
myself."
Williams punished Makarova on Saturday, enjoying a 31-10
advantage in winners and claiming all eight of her service
games.
Murray, who also won Olympic gold last month, recovered from
a mid-match lapse to defeat Lopez 7-6 7-6 4-6 7-6 in three hours
and 53 minutes.
The Briton was leading 4-2 in the third set before Lopez
fought back to send the match into a tense fourth set.
Third seed Murray next plays American wildcard James Blake
or 15th-seeded Canadian Milos Raonic.
"It was challenging on both fronts, mentally and
physically," said the Scot.
"I usually have three weeks in Miami before the U.S. Open
but I couldn't this year because of the Olympics. It was a nice
problem to have though."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)