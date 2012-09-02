By Steve Ginsburg
| NEW YORK, Sept 2
NEW YORK, Sept 2 Novak Djokovic continued his
stroll through the U.S. Open draw on Sunday as former champion
and fan favourite Andy Roddick staved off retirement by ousting
Italy's Fabio Fognini in raucous Arthur Ashe Stadium.
While Djokovic had a workmanlike 6-3 6-2 6-2 victory over
Frenchman Julien Benneteau to reach the fourth round, the
stadium turned rowdy watching Roddick's 7-5 7-6 4-6 6-4 triumph.
Another player quietly working through the draw was fourth
seed Spaniard David Ferrer, who stopped 2001 champion Lleyton
Hewitt of Australia 7-6 4-6 6-3 6-0 in a three-hour, 12-minute
slugfest in Louis Armstrong Stadium.
If Roddick does not win the tournament, it will not be due
to a lack of crowd support.
The Texan announced Thursday he would retire after the
tournament and immediately became the fans' sentimental choice
to provide an encore in the only grand slam he ever won.
The pro-Roddick crowd jamming the stadium cheered the
American's every move and repeatedly broke into chants of "Let's
Go An-dy, Let's go, An-dy."
When Fognini's service return slammed into the net on
match-point, the crowd, including his model/actress wife
Brooklyn Decker, erupted.
"I'm just enjoying this," a emotional Roddick told the crowd
during his on-court interview. "I love this place, I love all
you and I'm having a blast."
Roddick, the 2003 champion at Flushing Meadows, blasted 10
aces and struck 39 winners in the three-hour match.
"These last couple of days have been very humbling," the
30-year-old Roddick said. "I appreciate the support, I really
do. I'm trying to keep my emotions together."
Roddick will next play seventh seed Juan Martin Del Potro,
the 2009 U.S. Open winner, who beat Argentine compatriot
Leonardo Mayer 6-3 7-5 7-6.
Later on Sunday, women's top seed Victoria Azarenka of
Balarus was to face Georgia's Anna Tatishvili, while number
three Maria Sharapova and number 19 Nadia Petrova were set to
square off in an all-Russian match.
DJOKOVIC SHINES
While Roddick and five-times U.S. Open winner Roger Federer
have grabbed most of the headlines, Djokovic, the defending
champion, has progressed through the draw without losing a set.
The Serb took time off after reaching the final in
Cincinnati this month and it paid dividends.
"The attention comes and goes," said Djokovic. "It's normal.
This is sport. Obviously Andy and his retirement attracted a
lot of attention, so everybody is excited to see him play and
see how far he can go.
"I have been playing really well in the U.S. Open the last
five years. My goal was to, in these seven, eight days I had off
after the Cincinnati final, to really try to recover, charge my
batteries, work on some things in my game, and come out strong
from the start.
"That's what I've done. I feel great on the court. I'm
really trying to keep that up."
He thoroughly dominated Benneteau, hitting 13 aces, enjoying
a 41-15 advantage in winners, and never facing a break point
despite landing only 59 percent of his first serves.
"Winning the first set obviously brought me a lot of
momentum and confidence to continue on playing well," said
Djokovic, who won three majors in 2011, including the U.S. Open.
"I felt from the start that from the baseline, I was very
comfortable, defense, offense. So I tried to be aggressive and
not allow him to come to the net because he plays good when he's
in control."
Djokovic will next face 18th seed Stanislas Wawrinka of
Switzerland.
Ferrer took advantage of 72 unforced errors by Hewitt to set
up a fourth-round match against Richard Gasquet of France or
American Steve Johnson.
"He's not going to blow you off the court out there, but
he's going to make you work for every single point," Hewitt said
of Ferrer. "He's a quality player, a great competitor. You're
going to be out there for a long time to beat him."
