NEW YORK, Sept 9 Rafa Nadal defeated world number one Novak Djokovic 6-2 3-6 6-4 6-1 to win the U.S. Open men's singles title at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.

The number two ranked Spaniard crowned an extraordinary season by adding a second grand slam crown to his French Open triumph.

The victory improved his career total to 13 grand slam wins, moving him one ahead of Australian Roy Emerson into third on the all-time list behind Roger Federer (17) and Pete Sampras (14).

Nadal, who won the 2010 U.S. Open in a final against Djokovic and then lost their finals rematch in 2011, improved his hard court record to 22-0 this year and his overall match record to a sensational 60-3. (Editing by Frank Pingue)