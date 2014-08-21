Aug 21 The U.S. Open will take place from Monday-Sept. 8 in New York. Here are some facts and figures on the fourth and final grand slam of the year:

- 2013 women's champion: Serena Williams (U.S.)

- 2013 men's champion: Rafa Nadal (Spain), injured not defending

- The total prize money pool for this year's U.S. Open has been increased 11.7 percent to a record $38.3 million

- The men's and women's singles champions will earn $3 million, a record payout at the year's final grand slam

- Since the inclusion of professional tennis players in 1968, Jimmy Connors (1974, 1976, 1978, 1982-1983), Pete Sampras (1990, 1993, 1995-1996, 2002), and Roger Federer (2004-2008) have won the most men's championships, with five titles.

- Since the inclusion of the professional tennis players in 1968, Chris Evert (1975-1978) holds the record for most consecutive women's singles titles at four and the record for most overall titles at six (1975-1978, 1980, 1982). (Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto, Editing by Gene Cherry)