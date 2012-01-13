By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Jan 13 Like a Roman general
feted after a glorious campaign, Serb conqueror Novak Djokovic
returns to Melbourne Park after one of the most successful
seasons in tennis, while covetous rivals plot his downfall in
the wings.
Djokovic's crushing straight sets victory over Andy Murray
in last year's Australian Open final was the springboard to a
70-6 season boasting three grand slam trophies and a 41-match
winning streak, a once-unthinkable prospect in the era of Rafa
Nadal and Roger Federer.
"I think mentally I gained that necessary strength (at
Melbourne Park) in 2011," Djokovic said at the draw ceremony on
Friday. "I started to believe more that I could win these events
next to two big names, Federer and Nadal, and be so dominant.
"So it's great, I'm still only 24 and I believe I can stay
here."
A one-slam wonder a year ago and the joker in the pack,
Djokovic now holds all the aces over the chasing pack.
Djokovic has grabbed the number one ranking from 10-times
grand slam champion Nadal and now holds a psychological edge
over the Spaniard, having beaten him in six straight finals last
year.
Streaks inevitably come to an end and Djokovic finished the
season exhausted and nursing a shoulder injury after an early
exit at the World Tour Finals.
Such was his dominance in 2011, however, Djokovic could
theoretically be bundled out of the first round at Melbourne
Park and still retain his number one ranking.
That is highly unlikely given his favourable draw, playing
108th-ranked Italian Paolo Lorenzi first up, with a possible
fourth-round match-up with one of two big servers in Andy
Roddick and Canada's Milos Raonic.
USUAL SUSPECTS
Standing in his way of his fifth grand slam title, and third
at Melbourne Park, are the usual suspects, 2009 champion Nadal,
16-times grand slam champion Federer and a refreshed Andy
Murray, who has turned to the services of Ivan Lendl to help him
claim his maiden major.
The latter pair might seem a match made in heaven given the
Czech overcame a crippling 0-4 record in grand slam finals at
the start of his career to finish with eight major titles.
Scotsman Murray, 0-3 after his second straight loss in the
final at Melbourne Park last year, will target Djokovic in the
semi-finals if he can negotiate a likely quarter-final against
sixth-ranked Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
Federer also cannot be discounted as he bathes in the long
sunset of his glittering career, despite a back injury forcing
him to pull out of the Qatar Open in the leadup.
The Swiss maestro takes on a qualifier first on the road to
a potential quarter-final match-up with dangerous former U.S.
Open champion Juan Martin del Potro.
The mouth-watering prospect of a semi-final against great
rival Nadal then looms should the Spaniard overcome a nagging
shoulder problem, an ugly draw and the perception that he has
lost his mojo after being worked out and worked over repeatedly
by Djokovic.
The 25-year-old notched his sixth Roland Garros title in
2011 but finished the year by being bundled out of the ATP World
Tour Finals with a stinging defeat by Federer and surprise loss
to Tsonga.
His leadup form has been no less concerning, dumped out of
the semi-finals of the Qatar Open last week by 15th-ranked
Frenchman Gael Monfils.
Struggling to adjust to a heavier racquet while dogged by
questions over his fitness and motivation, Nadal will need to
negotiate a possible third-round hurdle against Croatian former
world number three Ivan Ljubicic, with big-serving American John
Isner a likely fourth round opponent.
WIDE OPEN
While few expect a men's champion from outside of the "big
four", the women's draw is once again a lottery with top
contenders hampered by injuries.
The women's game has long been dogged by Caroline
Wozniacki's status as world number one without a grand slam
title, but the Dane's reign could be set to end.
Wozniacki suffered a wrist injury at the Sydney
International during her quarter-final exit this week and would
have lost her number one ranking to Wimbledon champion Petra
Kvitova but for the 21-year-old Czech's loss in the semi-finals.
Champion Kim Clijsters remains the sentimental favourite as
the Belgian drags her battle-weary body through a last season
before her second "retirement", but all eyes will be on Serena
Williams to see whether the American great can will herself to a
14th grand slam crown.
The tempestuous 30-year-old twisted her ankle in Brisbane
last week in the leadup, her first tournament since she lost the
U.S. Open final to Australia's Sam Stosur after a sensational
rant at the chair umpire.
But few dare to write off Williams, whose injury-forced
absences are mourned deeply and often seen as lay periods before
the queen returns.
"To me she's going to go down as the greatest female player
ever," said seven-times grand slam champion John McEnroe.
"She's got to keep it together for another two-three years
but I think she's going to win another four or five majors."
The year's first grand slam has been famous for being wars
of attrition in scorching summer heat for years and players can
expect no less with the temperature expected to soar to 33
degrees Celsius in the first two days' play.
