By Greg Stutchbury
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Jan 16 Victoria Azarenka missed
her morning coffee and was in no mood to hang around in the
Melbourne heat on Monday, getting her Australian Open campaign
off to a winning start with a 6-1 6-0 victory over Britain's
Heather Watson on Rod Laver Arena.
Former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro, however,
took a lot longer to get going in his first round match against
French left hander Adrian Mannarino before eventually running
out a 2-6 6-1 7-5 6-4 winner in just under three hours.
Women's world number one Caroline Wozniacki and last year's
champion Kim Clijsters are in action later on Monday, while in
the men's draw Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer also play their
first round matches.
After a week of drizzle and heavy cloud cover, blue skies
welcomed the players to the tournament's opening day at
Melbourne Park, with temperatures rising quickly in the morning
and flirting with 30 degrees Celsius before midday.
While the players on court had little trouble handling the
early heat, it did claim one victim during Del Potro's victory
over Mannarino as the match was held up for five minutes in the
second set when first aid staff were called to assist a
spectator, who was taken away for treatment.
World number three Azarenka, who only arrived in Melbourne
on Saturday after she won the Sydney International title, needed
just 67 minutes to beat Watson, though she paid a high price for
an early morning practice session on the main Rod Laver Arena.
"Actually, I didn't get my coffee in the morning today, so I
was really pissed off," the 22-year-old said to laughter. "So
tomorrow I'm definitely getting it.
"It was so early and I wanted to come play a little bit
longer on centre court. Everything was closed.
"I said, 'Oh my God, I need my coffee'.
"So I kept trying to open my eyes without it and it was not
working."
The Belarusian will face a second round clash against
Australian wildcard Casey Dellacqua, who beat Serbia's Bojana
Jovanovski 6-3 6-2 on Margaret Court Arena just minutes after
Azarenka sealed her win.
Dellacqua, who made a surprising run to the fourth round in
2008, was commentating on television at Melbourne Park last year
after she had shoulder and foot surgery that kept her out of the
sport for about two years.
"I was still watching a lot of tennis," the 26-year-old
said. "I watched everything I possibly could. I was in touch
with everything that was going on, but always with the frame of
mind that I would get back.
"But I would get back when I was ready, when my body was
ready, when I felt like the time was right.
"In about March last year, I thought, 'okay'. Since then
I've ... been working really hard."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more tennis stories