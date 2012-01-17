* Djokovic emphatic in first round return
By Greg Stutchbury
MELBOURNE, Jan 17 Champion Novak Djokovic
made a triumphant return to the venue that kick-started his
remarkable 2011 as the former joker of the courts emphatically
demonstrated he was not prepared to cede his Australian Open
crown without a fight.
Djokovic's victory in Melbourne last year sparked a
remarkable season in which he won three grand slam titles and
compiled a 70-6 record as he finally overhauled Rafa Nadal and
Roger Federer as the world number one.
On Tuesday, in baking hot conditions similar to those that
had tripped the 2008 champion up in his first Melbourne Park
title defence, the Serb produced an emphatic 6-2 6-0 6-0 victory
over Italian journeyman Paolo Lorenzi in 92 minutes.
"It took me a couple games to get into the right rhythm,"
Djokovic, who entertained the fans with some flashes of
brilliance including an audacious "through the legs" shot, said.
"You know, it's a bit difficult conditions.
"Today was I think around 35 degrees, so it took a bit of
time to get used to the heat.
"I think it was really the hottest day since I've arrived
here, so trying to get used to that. But I think I played well
after the first set was finished."
Djokovic's fellow U.S. Open champion, Australia's Sam
Stosur, wilted in the pressure cooker environment on Rod Laver
Arena in front of local fans holding heightened expectations as
she crashed to a 7-6 6-3 loss to Romania's Sorana Cirstea.
"I really, really wanted to do well here and over the
(Australian) summer," sixth seed Stosur said of becoming the
biggest casualty of the first round. "I did everything I could
to try and give myself a good opportunity.
"It obviously didn't happen (and) it's not through lack of
trying or not wanting it or anything like that. I mean, you
can't pick the times that you want to play well.
"That's sport."
MARATHON MAN
Local fans, however, did have something to cheer about when
Lleyton Hewitt rattled off six successive games and come back
from a 5-1 fourth set deficit to beat Germany's Cedrik-Marcel
Stebe and advance to the second round.
Hewitt, a former world number one who now appears to
approach matches as a man who has hired the court for four
hours and is going to get his money's worth, blew a two-set lead
and failed to capitalise on Stebe requiring virtually constant
treatment on his left calf muscle before he clinched victory in
three hours, 58 minutes.
The Australian will now face 15th-seed Andy Roddick, who
beat Dutchman Robin Haase 6-3 6-4 6-1, though the American said
that he expected the match to go the distance, despite Hewitt
now being ranked 181st in the world.
"I don't pay much attention to it (rankings) when it comes
to Lleyton. He knows how to win tennis matches," Roddick said.
"He's a fighter. I have as much respect for him as I do for
anybody in the game, how he goes about his business, how he
competes, how professional he is.
"I've won the most recent meetings, but I think out of the
six that I've won, four or five have gone the distance to the
last set. We always have a bit of a war. I probably don't see it
being any different."
EASY WINS
Womens' title contenders Petra Kvitova and Maria Sharapova
both had lopsided victories in the afternoon heat.
World number two Kvitova and fourth seed Sharapova were
unruffled by the hot conditions with Kvitova's ruthlessly
efficient 6-2 6-0 victory over Vera Dushevina taking a tick over
one hour.
Sharapova was as merciless on Hisense Arena, beating
Argentina's Gisela Dulko 6-0 6-1 in 58 minutes.
Sharapova had looked like inflicting the third 'double
bagel' (6-0 6-0 win) of the tournament in two years before Dulko
broke her serve in the third game of the second set, to a
massive cheer and sustained applause.
Two other title favourites, however, had to shake off early
rust before running out comfortable winners.
Five-times champion Serena Williams, who did not start her
match until 2330 local (1230 GMT) after Hewitt's marathon match,
struggled to get going against Tamira Paszek of Austria before
she won 6-3 6-2 in 79 minutes.
British fourth seed Andy Murray lost the first set of his
match to American teenager Ryan Harrison.
The 2010 and 2011 runner-up at Melbourne Park, however, got
accustomed to Harrison's style of play by the second set and was
untroubled thereafter in a 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-2.
"I've never played or hit against him before, so it always
takes a bit of time to get used to the guy you're playing,"
Murray said.
"But once I did, I started to play better."
