* Djokovic, Murray romp
* Kvitova scare
* Serena, Sharapova cruise
By Nick Mulvenney
MELBOURNE, Jan 19 Budding Hollywood actor Novak
Djokovic led the way with a 6-3 6-2 6-1 demolition of Santiago
Giraldo as a trio of former Australian Open champions reduced
their opponents to bit-part characters on Thursday.
Djokovic makes his acting bow in the blockbuster "The
Expendables 2" later this year but the defending champion showed
he had lost none of his appetite for the day job with an
emphatic second-round victory at Melbourne Park.
Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams earlier swept into the
third round to rumblings about the lack of depth in the women's
game but second seed Petra Kvitova bucked the trend when her
match threatened to turn into a horror show.
Scot Andy Murray, the losing finallist for the last two
years here, was also in imposing form and there was no need for
any "Braveheart"-inspired heroics as he despatched Frenchman
Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-1 6-4 6-4.
Djokovic revealed that he gets into a fight in his movie
debut and, if the first film in the series is anything to go by,
it is likely to be more of a dramatic tussle than the crowd on
Rod Laver Arena witnessed on Thursday.
"A win is a win however it comes to you. I try obviously to
not underestimate any opponents in early rounds," the Serbian
told reporters.
"Santiago came out early hitting the ball quite flat but I
knew that sooner or later he's going to drop the rhythm and I
just have to hang in there. I've done a good job."
There was a brief blip in the first set, when four unforced
errors handed Giraldo a service break, but the world number one
broke back to love immediately and said there had been no
nerves.
"To be honest, I've had lots of situations where I was break
down in my career so I guess that doesn't affect me, especially
early in the first set," he said. "I knew that I would start
hitting the ball better."
Sharapova, the 2008 champion, took just 64 minutes to crush
American qualifier Jamie Hampton 6-0 6-1, while five-times
winner Williams needed two minutes more to defeat Czech Barbora
Zahlavova Strycova 6-0 6-4.
The third former winner in the women's draw, defending
champion Kim Clijsters, progressed with a 6-0 6-1 victory on the
same Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday.
While a dreaded "double bagel" 6-0 6-0 defeat has yet to be
doled out this year, the rash of lop-sided contests has once
again prompted questions about the gap in quality between the
best and the rest in women's tennis.
GET SMART
The performance of Kvitova's 58th-ranked opponent Carla
Suarez Navarro was a riposte to those questions, however, as she
forced the Wimbledon champion to fight back from a break down in
the third set to salvage a 6-2 2-6 6-4 win.
"It's very tough to get back because you know that she moved
very well and she got everything," the 21-year-old Czech said.
"I just try to get more shots and be in the rallies with her
and play smarter. That was the key."
When fit, Williams has often been at an elite level of her
own over the years and her victory over Strycova was the 500th
win of her career.
"It's like the ultimate. It's really, really cool. Five
hundred is a lot of matches to play, let alone to win," she said
of the milestone, which only her sister Venus, Clijsters and
Thai Tamarine Tanasugarn have reached before her among active
players.
Murray was as delighted with his performance against
Roger-Vasselin after dropping the first set in his opening match
against Ryan Harrison.
"I served well and didn't give him any chances, so was
happy," said the Scot.
Roger-Vasselin aside, it was a fine day for France as sixth
seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Gael Monfils (14th), Richard Gasquet
(17th), Nicolas Mahut, Julien Benneteau and Michael Llodra all
reached the third round.
The locals had something to shout about at the end of the
day when Lleyton Hewitt, the former U.S. Open and Wimbledon
champion, progressed after 2003 U.S. Open winner Andy Roddick
retired hurt when trailing 3-6 6-3 6-4.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)
Please click on for more tennis stories