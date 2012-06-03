By Clare Fallon
| PARIS, June 3
PARIS, June 3 Victoria Azarenka was knocked out
of the French Open fourth round on Sunday and could now lose her
world number one ranking.
The top-seeded Belarussian was beaten 6-2 7-6 by Slovakian
15th seed Dominika Cibulkova and must wait to see if Russian
Maria Sharapova will claim the top spot.
Sharapova, who meets unseeded Czech Klara Zakopalova in the
last 16 on Monday and has yet to drop a set here, must get to
the Roland Garros final for the first time to become number one.
Cibulkova, who reached the French semi-finals three years
ago and had lost seven times to Azarenka in eight previous
meetings, collapsed on to her back, a big grin on her face,
after winning the tiebreak 7-4 with a backhand crosscourt on her
second matchpoint.
The Slovakian will play either U.S. Open champion Samantha
Stosur of Australia or American teenager Sloane Stephens in the
quarter-finals.
Asked how she would recover from the defeat, a stone-faced
Azarenka said sarcastically: "I'm going to kill myself!"
Analysing what went wrong, she said: "Pretty much
everything, really. I don't know how to describe my performance
today...I wasn't satisfied being out there playing that way but
I guess it happens."
Italy's Sara Errani saw off her second French Open champion
in two rounds when she beat Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-0 7-5
to reach the quarter-finals of the claycourt grand slam for the
first time.
"I am curious to see how far I can go, what level I can get
to," said clay specialist Errani, who had knocked out Serbian
Ana Ivanovic, the 2008 winner, in the previous round.
Sunday's matches were played under cloudy skies and
Kuznetsova, who won in 2009, said the gloomy weather had
affected her.
"Today the weather was so bad. I felt cold during the whole
match. For me to move was really complicated, I couldn't make my
feet move," said the Russian who started working with Marat
Safin's old coach Hernan Gumy a week before the tournament.
Errani will now play another first-time quarter-finalist
here, 10th seed Angelique Kerber who beat Croatian Petra Martic
6-3 7-5 on Suzanne Lenglen Court.
The Italian said she would change her tactics to play
left-hander Kerber but, pressed on what she would do, told
reporters with a smile: "I am not telling you for now, I am
keeping it to myself."
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)