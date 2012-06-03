By Pritha Sarkar
| PARIS, June 3
PARIS, June 3 No man has won four grand slams in
a row for 43 years and Novak Djokovic came close to finding out
just how difficult pulling off the feat is when he diced with
defeat before conjuring a great escape at the French Open on
Sunday.
Wimbledon, U.S. Open and Australian Open champion Djokovic
appeared to be heading for his earliest grand-slam defeat in
three years before he hauled himself back from two-sets-to-love
down for only the third time in his career to subdue Italian
Andreas Seppi 4-6 6-7 6-3 7-5 6-3 and reach the last eight.
The ear-splitting wails of fellow world number one Victoria
Azarenka were silenced, however, at least for another year at
Roland Garros. The Belarussian world number one slumped to a 6-2
7-6 defeat by Slovakian Dominika Cibulkova.
Asked how she would recover from the defeat, a stone-faced
Azarenka said sarcastically: "I'm going to kill myself!"
While Azarenka lost her chance to become the first woman
since Jennifer Capriati in 2001 to complete an Australian-French
Open double, Li Na become the sole Roland Garros women's
champion still standing in Paris.
Following the earlier exits of former winners Serena
Williams and Francesca Schiavone, Italy's Sara Errani followed
up her win over 2008 title holder Ana Ivanovic by dumping out
2009 victor Svetlana Kuznetsova on Sunday with a 6-0 7-5 win.
The claycourt specialist will next run into German 10th seed
Angelique Kerber, who beat Croatian Petra Martic 6-3 7-5.
While Azarenka's and Kuznetsova's defeats caused ripples on
day eight, it was nothing like the shockwaves that were
reverberating around a chilly and blustery Roland Garros as
men's world number one Djokovic fell two sets behind.
Before the last-16 showdown, Djokovic had joked: "I think
half of Serbia will support Sepp... (because) he's very famous
in Serbia" for winning the Belgrade tournament.
After Sunday, Seppi's name will be known around the world.
Seventy-seven unforced errors over four hours and 18 minutes
of high drama summed up why the world number one found the going
tough against a man he had beaten in all seven of their previous
meetings.
In fact, if the Serbian is going to deny his great rival,
Rafa Nadal, a record seventh Paris crown, Djokovic will have to
sharpen his game, and quickly. In his three matches to date,
Nadal has hit 26 fewer unforced errors than Djokovic produced on
Sunday.
Seppi impressed during the first set and had the hollering
fans stamping their feet when he took the second.
While fans were sensing an upset was on the cards,
Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka, whose match against
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was scheduled next on Philippe Chatrier Court
tweeted: "Do I get ready or do I wait? Think I'll wait for the
fifth (set)"
He turned out to be an astute soothsayer.
GUSTING WINDS
Djokovic shook off the dead weight around his legs to take
the third set as Seppi, going more and more for the lines, was
left frustrated by shots that looked certain winners when they
flew off his racket being blown just wide by the gusting winds
swirling around court.
The 25-year-old Serbian held his nerve to nudge past Seppi
in the fourth before slamming down a forehand winner to keep
alive his chances of joining Don Budge and Rod Laver as the only
men to have held all four majors at once.
"It's one of those days where you feel just nothing is
working. I was very fortunate to come through this match,"
Djokovic said after joining the fans in giving Seppi a standing
ovation as he walked off the court.
"He performed incredibly well. He deserved the applause."
Roger Federer was also impressed with what he saw when he
came up against baby-faced admirer David Goffin on Suzanne
Lenglen Court.
The Belgian, who had plastered his bedroom walls with
posters of his Swiss idol when he was a teenager, looked like he
should have been standing in attention, hands crossed behind his
back, as one of Federer's gofer ball boys.
Instead, the excited and exuberant 21-year-old declared that
playing in front of such huge crowds "gives me wings".
After Goffin went flying through the first set in front of a
disbelieving crowd, Federer clipped his wings, albeit gently, to
bring him down to earth for a 5-7 7-5 6-2 6-4 win.
"David has played an extraordinary tournament," the Swiss
said after ending his opponent's bid to become the first lucky
loser to reach a grand slam quarter-final.
"I thought he played really well. He impressed me and I
enjoyed the match today," added the third seed after reaching
his 32nd consecutive grand slam quarters.
Azarenka had very little to savour during her humbling by
Cibulkova, a player who had a forgettable 1-7 win-loss record
against the Belarussian top seed.
It took her 15 minutes and six break points to break the
Cibulkova serve in the opening game and that appeared to drain
her energy for the remainder of the set.
Azarenka, who wore black leggings and a grey hooded fleece
over her pink-and-orange tennis outfit on to court, finally
warmed up to the task when she fought back from 4-2 down in the
second set to take it into a tiebreak.
That set off alarm bells for Cibulkova, who had famously
suffered total meltdowns from winning positions before.
On Sunday, she controlled her racing pulses and jittery
nerves to produce a blazing backhand crosscourt winner on her
second match point and promptly collapsed on to her back after
tossing her racket high in the air.
"This year in Miami I was 6-1 5-2 up against her and a
pretty similar thing happened. Last year in Miami it was the
same... I think I was 6-2 4-2 up again, and I lost," said
Cibulkova, who will next face 2010 runner-up Samantha Stosur.
"Today it happened the same when I was 4-2 up. That's why I
got a little bit... nervous. But today it was a great thing that
I managed to go through these emotions."
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)