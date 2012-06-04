By Pritha Sarkar
PARIS, June 4 Nicolas Almagro booked a possible
quarter-final date with the man he calls "the Boss" - also known
as Rafa Nadal - on a day when Spaniards showed why the nation
has ruled Roland Garros for most of the last decade.
Spanish players have won eight of the last 10 men's titles
in Paris and on Monday they showed no signs of relinquishing
their hold as Almagro and David Ferrer mercilessly froze out
their opponents at a chilly, blustery and wet French Open.
There are only three players left in the men's draw yet to
drop a set at Roland Garros - and they are all Spaniards.
Ferrer was deafened but not stirred as he silenced shrieking
Spaniard Marcel Granollers with a 6-3 6-2 6-0 demolition job
while Almagro booked his place in the last eight with a 12-0
sets record following a 6-4 6-4 6-4 win over bearded Serb Janko
Tipsarevic.
Almagro could next face six-times champion Nadal, who will
be aiming to preserve his perfect run when in takes on Argentine
Juan Monaco in a fourth-round contest later on Monday.
"He's the man on clay, and we are trying to be close to him.
We are working hard to do our best," Almagro said about Nadal.
Ferrer, who could run into Nadal in the semi-finals, added:
"Rafael has won... I don't know how many grand slams he's won.
He's a star. Me, I've never won anything very important."
While Nadal has triumphed here in six of the last seven
years, fellow Spaniards Albert Costa and Juan Carlos Ferrero
held aloft the Musketeers Cup in 2002 and 2003 respectively.
Should Nadal win as expected on Monday, three of the four
quarter-final spots in the bottom half of the draw will be
filled by Spaniards, with either British fourth seed Andy Murray
or Frenchman Richard Gasquet completing the line-up.
Four different nations are represented in the top half of
the draw, however, as Argentine ninth seed Juan Martin del Potro
and France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga finally completed their
fourth-round matches that were interrupted by bad light on
Sunday.
Del Potro had to head off to bed on Sunday leading two sets
to one and returned to complete a 7-6 1-6 6-3 7-5 win over Czech
seventh seed Tomas Berdych to set up a date with Swiss third
seed Roger Federer.
Tsonga almost let the 4-2 final-set lead he held overnight
slip through his fingers before he fell on one knee, resting his
head on his racket end in relief, after seeing off Stanislas
Wawrinka 6-4 7-6 3-6 3-6 6-4. His next task will be to try and
stop Serbian world number one Novak Djokovic from progressing
further.
