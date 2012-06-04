PARIS, June 4 Nicolas Almagro booked a possible quarter-final date with the man he calls "the Boss" - also known as Rafa Nadal - on a day when Spaniards showed why the nation has ruled Roland Garros for most of the last decade.

Spanish players have won eight of the last 10 men's titles in Paris and on Monday they showed no signs of relinquishing their hold as Almagro and David Ferrer mercilessly froze out their opponents at a chilly, blustery and wet French Open.

There are only three players left in the men's draw yet to drop a set at Roland Garros - and they are all Spaniards.

Ferrer was deafened but not stirred as he silenced shrieking Spaniard Marcel Granollers with a 6-3 6-2 6-0 demolition job while Almagro booked his place in the last eight with a 12-0 sets record following a 6-4 6-4 6-4 win over bearded Serb Janko Tipsarevic.

Almagro could next face six-times champion Nadal, who will be aiming to preserve his perfect run when in takes on Argentine Juan Monaco in a fourth-round contest later on Monday.

"He's the man on clay, and we are trying to be close to him. We are working hard to do our best," Almagro said about Nadal.

Ferrer, who could run into Nadal in the semi-finals, added: "Rafael has won... I don't know how many grand slams he's won. He's a star. Me, I've never won anything very important."

While Nadal has triumphed here in six of the last seven years, fellow Spaniards Albert Costa and Juan Carlos Ferrero held aloft the Musketeers Cup in 2002 and 2003 respectively.

Should Nadal win as expected on Monday, three of the four quarter-final spots in the bottom half of the draw will be filled by Spaniards, with either British fourth seed Andy Murray or Frenchman Richard Gasquet completing the line-up.

Four different nations are represented in the top half of the draw, however, as Argentine ninth seed Juan Martin del Potro and France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga finally completed their fourth-round matches that were interrupted by bad light on Sunday.

Del Potro had to head off to bed on Sunday leading two sets to one and returned to complete a 7-6 1-6 6-3 7-5 win over Czech seventh seed Tomas Berdych to set up a date with Swiss third seed Roger Federer.

Tsonga almost let the 4-2 final-set lead he held overnight slip through his fingers before he fell on one knee, resting his head on his racket end in relief, after seeing off Stanislas Wawrinka 6-4 7-6 3-6 3-6 6-4. His next task will be to try and stop Serbian world number one Novak Djokovic from progressing further. (Editing by Alison Wildey)