PARIS, June 4 A new name will be engraved on the
Suzanne Lenglen trophy after the last remaining champion,
China's Li Na, was felled in the fourth round of the French Open
by a bespectacled 142nd ranked qualifier better known for her
doubles skills.
Li had captured the hearts of more than a billion fans in
her homeland a year ago after becoming the first player from an
Asian nation to win a singles grand slam crown but joy turned to
despair on Monday as she was dethroned with a 3-6 6-2 6-0
humbling by Kazhak Yaroslava Shvedova.
Shvedova, who will become the first qualifier to reach the
last four in Paris if she beats Wimbledon champion Petra
Kvitova, said she had only one strategy for the match: "Fight,
fight, fight, fight."
Maria Sharapova battled with the umpire, battled with the
swirling winds and battled for more than three hours with Klara
Zakopalova before she finally cracked a smile after staggering
into the quarter-finals with an ugly 6-4 6-7 6-2 win.
There were no such problems for a trio of Spaniards, though,
as Rafa Nadal, David Ferrer and Nicolas Almagro showed why the
nation has ruled Roland Garros for most of the last decade.
They are the only players in the men's draw not to drop a
set on the way to the quarter-finals.
Holding serve became a major problem for Sharapova and
Zakopalova as the teasing winds turned the Philippe Chatrier
Court into a dust bowl.
In all there were an incredible 21 service breaks in the
match and Sharapova, flummoxed by the unruly conditions, lost
her temper at 1-1 in the second set when she felt her Czech
opponent was incorrectly awarded a point.
"How can you call it out if you can't show me the mark?" a
fuming Sharapova quizzed umpire Julie Minori Kjendlie as she
demanded to be guided to the spot where the official thought the
ball had landed.
No amount of arguing or icy stares from Sharapova would
change Kjendlie's mind and 10 games later, the Russian was at it
again after she called a ball out which prompted Zakopalova to
stop playing.
CLAY BLOB
The umpire climbed down and pointed at the pockmark left by
the ball and promptly awarded the point to the Czech.
Zakopalova, ranked 44th, went on to win the set but
Sharapova completed a messy victory - in more ways than one.
The statuesque Siberian spent the last 13 games of the match
with a large blob of red clay caked on the back of her usually
pristine grey dress, a souvenir from a fall midway through the
second set which caused her to flash her pink hotpants to a
whistling crowd.
As she walked off court after three hours 11 minutes - which
was 17 minutes longer than her first three matches combined -
Sharapova was greeted with more, less complimentary whistles.
Next up in her quest for a first French Open title and a
return to No.1 in the world will be Estonia's Kaia Kanepi.
Spaniards have won eight of the last 10 men's titles in
Paris and on Monday they showed no signs of relinquishing their
hold as Nadal, Almagro and Ferrer mercilessly froze out their
opponents at a chilly, blustery and drizzly French Open.
Almagro booked a quarter-final date with the man he calls
"the Boss" after Nadal moved ominously closer to a record
seventh title.
The champion offered his shell-shocked friend Juan Monaco a
sympathetic pat on the back following the 6-2 6-0 6-0
annihilation but having lost just 19 games in total in four
matches, he is once again looking an unstoppable force.
"I feel very, very sorry for him. I shouldn't have this type
of score against one of the best players in the world," a
straight-faced Nadal said after winning 17 games on the trot.
Ferrer was deafened but not stirred as he silenced grunting
compatriot Marcel Granollers 6-3 6-2 6-0, while Almagro booked
his place in the last eight following a 6-4 6-4 6-4 win over
bearded Serb Janko Tipsarevic.
"He's the man on clay, and we are trying to be close to him.
We are working hard to do our best," Almagro said about Nadal.
Ferrer, who could run into Nadal in the semi-finals, added:
"Rafael has won... I don't know how many grand slams he won.
He's a star. Me, I never won nothing very important."
While Nadal has triumphed here in six of the last seven
years, fellow Spaniards Albert Costa and Juan Carlos Ferrero
held aloft the Musketeers Cup in 2002 and 2003 respectively.
Three of the four quarter-final spots in the bottom half of
the draw have been filled by Spaniards, with British fourth seed
Andy Murray completing the line-up after ending the hopes of
flamboyant Frenchman Richard Gasquet.
Murray was blown away 6-1 in the opening set by an inspired
Gasquet but hit back in style to win the next three 6-4 6-1 6-2.
Four different nations are represented in the top half of
the draw as Argentine ninth seed Juan Martin Del Potro and
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga finally completed their fourth-round matches
that were interrupted by bad light on Sunday.
Former U.S. Open champion Del Potro had to head off to bed
on Sunday leading two-sets-to-one and woke up to complete a 7-6
1-6 6-3 7-5 win over Czech seventh seed Tomas Berdych to set up
a date with Swiss third seed Roger Federer.
Tsonga almost let a 4-2 final set lead he held overnight
slip through his fingers before he fell on one knee, resting his
head on his racket in relief, after seeing off Swiss Stanislas
Wawrinka 6-4 7-6 3-6 3-6 6-4.
His next task will be to try and stop Serbian world number
one Novak Djokovic from progressing further.
