By Toby Davis
| PARIS, June 5
PARIS, June 5 Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer
danced with danger at the French Open on Tuesday but there was
to be no last tango in Paris as both emerged victorious to set
up a repeat of last year's semi-final.
World number one Djokovic displayed an iron will as he
crossed a chasm of adversity to save four match points against
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to keep alive his dream of holding all four
grand slam titles at the same time.
The Serb eventually prevailed 6-1 5-7 5-7 7-6 6-1 and it was
a similarly happy ending for Federer who recovered from two sets
down to oust Argentine firecracker Juan Martin del Potro 3-6 6-7
6-2 6-0 6-3.
The women's draw unfurled without the drama and intensity of
the men's as sixth seed Sam Stosur put out Slovak Dominika
Cibulkova 6-4 6-1 to set up a semi-final encounter with
unfancied Italian Sara Errani who upset German Angelique Kerber
6-3 7-6.
A guttural roar that could be heard halfway up the Eiffel
Tower echoed around the hostile Philippe Chatrier court as
Djokovic finally dispatched his fired-up French opponent.
He had to overcome a turbo-charged Tsonga whose every shot
was cheered by a baying French crowd in a visceral on-court
atmosphere.
"As a tennis player this is what you live for," Djokovic
told reporters.
"This is what you practice for all these years, to be part
of an incredible performance, incredible match encounter here in
Roland Garros."
It was a similar tale for Federer who, at two sets down, was
sinking under a barrage of baseline cannonfire from Del Potro.
The Swiss stared into the abyss before then making the most
of his opponent's fragile mindset and suspect knee.
Del Potro received painkillers at 5-0 down in the third set
and had his aching joint restrapped but he could not stop
Federer romping away to ensure a repeat of last year's
semi-final when the 16-times grand slam winner triumphed in four
sets.
That was the last time Djokovic was beaten in a major but
the Serb has looked far from his best at Roland Garros.
Djokovic has been taken to five sets by his last two
opponents after Italian Andreas Seppi pushed him hard in the
fourth round.
The world number one, however, has the advantage of having
beaten Federer in their last two outings including a claycourt
semi-final at the Rome Masters in May.
"It's helpful if you've won the last three, four, five,
maybe," Federer said. "It helps to win one like he did in
Italy."
DELICATE TOUCH
A "man's game" helped propel Stosur past Cibulkova while
Errani, her petite opponent in the next round, needed a more
delicate touch to beat Kerber.
Stosur's high-kicking serve and ferocious top-spin
groundstrokes bamboozled the 15th seed to such an extent that
she resorted to a most unflattering description of the
Australian.
"She played like a man," said Cibulkova. "It's really hard
to play against a man."
Waiting for Stosur in the semi-finals is the slightly-built
Errani who, at 1.64 metres tall, lacks the physical stature of
many of the top women performers.
"I don't have too much power so I have to think more,"
Errani said after relying on her wiles to overcome the 10th seed
from Germany.
Whether or not her cerebral approach will be enough to beat
Stosur, who has powered through without dropping a set, remains
to be seen.
The Australian, who won the U.S. Open in 2011, has a 5-0
record against Errani and is playing in the semi-finals at
Roland Garros for the third time in four years.
The shoulder-high bounce she generated on her serve to such
good effect against Cibulkova, the shortest player in the top
100, could prove a problem for Errani who has lost all five of
their previous encounters.
The pair have only met once on clay and, with a 23-3 record
this year on the red dust, Errani can rightly claim to be an
altogether more fearsome opponent here than elsewhere.
Stosur, who lost to Errani's compatriot Francesca Schiavone
in the 2010 final, is unlikely to underestimate the threat posed
by the number 21 seed who has already eliminated former
champions Ana Ivanovic and Svetlana Kuznetsova.
"She's going to be tough," said Stosur. "She's not very tall
but it doesn't mean it will be easy. She's played very well to
get to this point so you have to be ready."
It was Stosur's unique playing style that outfoxed Cibulkova
in the early afternoon sun on Philippe Chatrier Court.
The kick-serve wide to force her opponent off court was
regularly followed by the cross-court winner while her composure
in staving off nine out of 10 break points helped her edge a
close first set and stroll away with the second.
It was an altogether more complicated affair for Errani who
despite winning in straight sets showed ample vulnerability as
both her and Kerber struggled to hold serve.
The Italian cried out in celebration after edging a bizarre
second set that featured six successive breaks and eight in
total.
